Good Partner Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Good Partner episode 13 will air on SBS TV on Friday (September 6) at 10:00 pm KST. The mini-series will feature a rift between Cha Eun Kyung and Han Yu Ri. According to the production team, Eun Kyung will find it difficult to focus on her professional life amidst her divorce case. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Wavve.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

An actual divorce attorney wrote the story of Good Partner. Screenwriter Choi Yu Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Director Kim Ga Ram directed the mini-series with Ahn Ji Sook. It stars Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Jun Han, Pyo Ji Hoon, Ji Seung Hyun, and Han Jae Yi.

Here are the International Air Timings of Good Partner Episode 12:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for Good Partner episode 12 teases a drift between Cha Eun Kyung and Han Yu Ri. The attorneys would deal with a difference in opinion about a VIP client. The newly released promotional stills show a tense atmosphere between the two lawyers after the senior attorney returns from vacation. The followers of this legal drama can look forward to the various challenges between the two lawyers in episode 12.

"Cha Eun Kyung will face another crisis in episode 12. The episode will depict Cha Eun Kyung's confusion and choices as she continues to be pressured to leave her job. Please stay tuned to see how Cha Eun Kyung will overcome this crisis," the producers shared.

Meanwhile, Director Kim Garam described the character of Cha Eun Kyung as someone truly intimidating and has an old-fashioned aura. She can exude tremendous charisma and captivate everyone with her strong presence. Jang Na Ra effortlessly amplifies the highs and lows of her character in the legal drama.

"As a new lawyer, [my character] and Jang Nara's character have different stances on cases. We argue based on our respective logic and sometimes, one of us prevails. Initially, we clashed a lot, but over time we began to influence each other. I think it will be fun to watch that process unfold," Nam Ji Hyun said about her chemistry with co-star Jang Na Ra.

Jang Na Ra Shares Her Thoughts About Good Partner

The actress recently opened up about her role in the new SBS drama. She described Cha Eun Kyung as someone who boldly takes up any challenge. According to the actress, she chose this project due to a strong recommendation from her husband.

"Avoiding divorce would be great if possible, but I now understand it is sometimes necessary. Life can bring discord, and some relationships are toxic. I've come to see divorce as serving a practical function and something that needs to be a readily available [option]. While seeing the sad or unjust stories [depicted in the drama], I sometimes wonder, 'Why do people get married?' But then I return home after work and affectionately ask my husband, 'You're back?' It's like that," the actress shared.