Good Morning America Summer Concert Series 2023 How to Watch: Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Good Morning America Summer Concert Series 2023 will kick-start with a live performance from BTS member Jungkook at Central Park in New York City on Friday (July 14) at 7 am EST. Music lovers from various parts of the world can look forward to an incredible lineup of performers again this year.

Music lovers can watch the concert series in two locations, depending on the concert date. The event will kick start on Friday (July 14) and wrap up on Friday (September 1). It will take place at Central Park in New York City or at the Times Square studio of Good Morning America. Although the event will kick off a little later than the previous years, fans are excited to enjoy the show.

Music lovers from various parts of the country can enjoy the concert series on TV or in person. All the performances will be telecast live between 7 am to 9 am EST during the broadcast of Good Morning America. Those who may not get a chance to watch the live program can enjoy the re-telecast at 1 pm EST during the GMA3: What You Need to Know broadcast.

Music lovers from other parts of the globe, including the UK, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, Denmark, Singapore, and Malaysia, can watch the performances live on the Good Morning America show on Fridays from 7 am to 9 am EST.

Here is everything about the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series 2023, including the dates, venues, lineup, and streaming details.

Dates, Venues, and Lineup

From K-pop star BTS member Jungkook to American country singer Tim McGraw, this year will feature a star-studded lineup of chart-topping artists. The concert series will begin with a performance by Korean heartthrob Jungkook on Friday.

The other performers include American indie pop and neo-soul band Fitz and the Tantrums, Canadian singer and songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen, American rappers Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, and BIA, Irish musician, singer and songwriter Hozier, and American singer and songwriter Sam Hunt.

Concert Series Schedule

BTS member Jungkook - July 14 (Central Park).

Fitz and the Tantrums - July 28 (Times Square studio).

Carly Rae Jepsen - August 10 (Times Square studio).

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, and BIA - August 11 (Central Park).

Hozier - August 18 (Times Square studio).

Tim McGraw - August 25 (Central Park).

Sam Hunt - September 1 (Central Park).

Jungkook might perform his upcoming solo single, Seven, for the first time during the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series 2023. The concert series will feature a memorable performance as part of the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of hip-hop. It will feature performances from Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, and BIA.

How to Watch?

Watch the Good Morning America show every Friday from 7 am to 9 am to enjoy the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series 2023 live. Music lovers in places like the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Denmark, Europe, Singapore, India, and Japan, can stream the onstage performances on the ABC app, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.