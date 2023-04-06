Good Friday 2023: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, and More

Good Friday 2023 is here. The day is observed on the fifth day of the Holy Week -- a day after Maundy Thursday and the Friday before Easter. Every year, this day falls between March 20 and April 23. This year, it is celebrated on April 7. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Holy and Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday.

It is a day to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. Some people refrain from eating and recounting the painful crucifixion of Jesus. Christians across the globe are gearing up to observe this day by gathering in the church, fasting, remembering the sacrifices of Jesus Christ, praying, and sending wishes, greetings, quotes, and messages to their loved ones.

It is a public holiday in countries like Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, New Zealand, Norway, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, Philippines, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay, United Kingdom, and Venezuela. But it is not a federal holiday in the United States.

Here are some messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes to share with your family and friends on Good Friday 2023.

Messages

We are given another chance to pray for everything our heart wants. May we become a blessing for each other just like Jesus Christ was to all of us. Have a glorified Good Friday.

Let us say thanks to the son of God for bearing our sins and sacrificing his life for us. We hope we can show kindness and forgiveness to others which he taught us through his deeds. Have a blessed Good Friday!

Jesus died, not to prove his greatness and magnificence but for the good of his followers and the rest of humanity. May the divine light of Jesus keep shining on you till the end. Good Friday!

God is so kind and loving that he sent us Jesus; his son, only to be crucified to free humankind from all the sins in life. On this day, be thankful to our dear Lord.

There is an enigmatic lesson in Good Friday. You were saved and protected by the lord to fulfill his purpose not to impose your own desires and wants. Have a blessed Good Friday and God bless you!

Greetings

Every drop of blood came out of the body Jesus purified the whole world's sins. Now, it's your turn to make the world the way Jesus wanted it. Have a blessed Holy Friday!

I hope that you are always surrounded by the love and care of our dear Lord. May the love and dedication you have for Jesus Christ keep growing with each passing day.

Have faith in God who can end the darkest night of life and fill it with sunshine without any condition. May your good Friday be filled with positive hopes.

On this occasion of Good Friday, I pray for the utmost happiness for you. May God bless you with the strength to face the challenges and make you successful in every possible way.

Good Friday is not only a historical day but it is a day of learning and profound religious significance. You must celebrate good Friday in a zappy way and thank the lord for making sacrifices for the protection of humanity.

Wishes

May this Good Friday start with good vibes so you can have a nice week ahead. I hope this day brings peace and prosperity to your life. Happy Good Friday to you and your family.

Happy Good Friday to you all! May the sacrifice of the Lord Jesus infuse your life with inspiration and new hope to follow the path of truth and redemption.

Wishing you all a blessed and beatified Good Friday with the hope that God's great love will remain unchanged for you. Make the most of this good Friday with family and prayers.

I wish all of you a long life full of success and prosperity. I pray to God that he gives you strength and brings the light of holiness in your lives! Happy Good Friday!

Establish the goodness of Good Friday in your heart and let God shine your life with his blessed lights of happiness, success, and strength. Have a sacred Good Friday.

Quotes

Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime - Martin Luther.

Stoning prophets and erecting churches to their memory afterwards has been the way of the world through the ages. Today we worship Christ, but the Christ in the flesh we crucified - Mahatma Gandhi.

Good Friday and Easter free us to think about other things far beyond our own personal fate, about the ultimate meaning of all life, suffering, and events; and we lay hold of a great hope - Dietrich Bonhoeffer

If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power - E.A. Bucchianeri.

So shall we join the disciples of our Lord, keeping faith in Him in spite of the crucifixion, and making ready, by our loyalty to Him in the days of His darkness, for the time when we shall enter into His triumph in the days of His light - Philip Ledyard Cuyler.

WhatsApp and Facebook Status

May God's blessings surround you, and the angels keep you on the right path. I wish you a blissful Good Friday.

Happy Good Friday! May this Good Friday be the start of a blessed and happy life for you.

Good Friday reminds us how much we are loved and cared for by God. Enjoy a blessed Good Friday with your loved ones.

It is God's mercy to let us sinners experience yet another Good Friday. So let us express gratitude towards him today and every day.

Jesus proved His unconditional love for us when He chose death over life. He will even go to hell if it is for you. Wishing you Good Friday.

