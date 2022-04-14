Good Friday 2022: Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and More

Quotes

Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee

For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son

Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday.

He hung, bled and died proving his love for us. Nothing can beat his sacrifice for humankind. I hope we can hold the faith he deserves. Good Friday.

Messages

May all of us be blessed with the goodness of Good Friday on this auspicious day and always.

May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day. Happy Good Friday

Jesus Christ bore all in silence because he accepted us in him. I hope we can return the same to him.

May Good Friday bring peace and prosperity to your own life. May the Holy Spirit shield you from any threat. The Lord Lights your way up now and always.

Wishes

Wishing you all a blessed and beatified good Friday with the hope that God's great love will remain unchanged for you. Make the most of this good Friday with family and prayers.

I'm praying to Lord that he keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday!

On this holy Good Friday, I wish nothing but best for you. May Jesus Christ born again in our heart and you will always be loved and protected by him.

Wishing each and every single one of you a peaceful and pious Good Friday.

Greetings

This Good Friday, let us all take a moment and thank God for all the love he always bestows upon us. He made a great sacrifice on this day.

I hope that you are always surrounded by the love and care of our dear Lord. May the love and dedication you have for Jesus Christ keep growing with each passing day.

Hope our savior bless you always and you give him the most superior place in your heart. Have a holy Good Friday with your dear ones.

Holy Friday is the opportunity to recall the sacrifices of the Lord that had been crucified and expired to the sins of humanity to save the world. Warm wishes on Easter Good Friday for you.

I wish the Lord will keep you in his loving care now and always.-Happy Good Friday All!