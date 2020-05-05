Episode 3 of Good Casting introduced the viewers to all the employees of Il Kwang Hitech who are involved in illegal international trade. The NIS secret agents were also able to identify a few of these criminals, like Tak Sang Gi and Ok Cheol. In episode 4, the undercover agents will try to collect more details about the criminals.

The fourth episode of this comedy thriller will also feature a showdown between Baek Chan Mi and Michael Lee when the secret agents will try to gather evidence against him. In this episode, the viewers can also watch a 15-year-old flashback scene between Choi Gang Hee and Lee Sang Yeob. This scene will introduce Baek Chan Mi as Yoon Seok Ho's newly appointed English tutor.

A quick recap of episode 3

Before getting into the details of the fourth episode, let's find out what happened in episode 3. As expected, the show picked up right from where it left off last week and continued to feature the struggles of NIS agents during their undercover operation. The episode began by showing Hwang Mi Soon stuck inside the air vent.

Dong Gwan Soo and Bae Moo Hyeok tried to contact Kim Ji Young's character several times, but they could not reach out to her. So, they asked Baek Chan Mi and Im Ye Eun to find Hwang Mi Soon and help her out. The two female undercover agents had to take a lot of risks to help their colleague and it took a day for them to complete the task.

Baek Chan Mi meets Tak Sang Gi for the first time

Meanwhile, Baek Chan Mi managed to get out of CEO Yoon Seok Ho's office when he went out with his secretary to attend a scheduled business meeting. But she had to quickly go back to the CEO's room again to get the flash drive that she dropped on the floor. Though the secret agent successfully got hold of the flash drive, she failed to get out of the before the CEO's return.

Shortly, the former friends had an awkward meeting in the CEO's room and then, they went out to the corporate cafeteria for having lunch. Baek Chan Mi and Yoon Seok Ho were interrupted by Tak Sang Gi at the lunch table. Tak Sang Gi was very suspicious about the CEO's newly appointed secretary and he wanted to meet her in person.

However, Tak Sang Gi was not really entertained by Baek Chan Mi and Yoon Seok Ho. Still, he followed them and indirectly informed the secret agent that he knows her real identity. He has already gathered all the information about this NIS agent from his Secretary Koo. It remains to be seen how the secret agents will move forward with their mission.

Good Casting episode 4 spoilers and live stream details

SBS will air the fourth episode of this comedy thriller on Tuesday, May 5, 9.40 pm KST. As mentioned above, the new episode will feature a flashback scene between Baek Chan Mi and Yoon Seok Ho as well as a showdown between Tak Sang Gi and the secret agents. But the biggest question that is revolving around the viewers' mind is that will Baek Chan Mi lose one of her favourite agents again during her hunt for international criminal Michael Lee.

Newly released stills for the upcoming episode shows Im Ye Eun and Kang Woo Won in danger. The series followers will have to tune in to SBS tonight to know more about the situation.

People in Korea can watch the fourth episode of the drama tonight at 9.40 pm KST. Episode 4 will also be available to stream online on the official website of the broadcasting channel. But Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the non-Korean speaking population, will have to watch the mini-series on various streaming sites.

Watch the promo for Good Casting episode 4 below: