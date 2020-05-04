SBS comedy thriller Good Casting will be back with a new episode on Monday, May 4, at 9.40pm KST. Episode 3 could feature a blossoming romance between Im Ye Eun and Kang Woo Won while focussing on the next mission of Baek Chan Mi and her team. The episode will also feature some hilarious moments of Dong Gwan Soo and Bae Moo Hyeok as they help their secret agents.

New stills of the upcoming episode have been released by SBS and they feature an awkward meeting between Im Ye Eun and Kang Woo Won. In the first image, Yu In Young's character can be seen approaching the rising star and the next photo shows Jun's character mysteriously looking at the secret agent.

The third picture shows Kang Woo Won going through the contract prepared by Il Kwang Hitech company and the fourth one shows the undercover agent kneeling down and then pleading to the actor. In the fifth photo, Jun's character can be seen checking the secret agents phone.

Will Im Ye Eun succeed in convincing Kang Woo Won?

The production team has revealed that the relationship between these two characters will take a surprising turn after this scene. It remains to be seen if there will be a blossoming romance between Kang Woo Won and Im Ye Sun in the third episode of this comedy thriller. The producers have asked the series' followers to watch the upcoming episode to know more about it.

"Im Ye Sun is determined to convince Kang Woo Won in renewing his contract with Il Kwang Hitech and she will be ready to take any risk for it. Please stay tuned to Good Casting episode 3 to find out how the secret agent accomplishes her mission," the producers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Baek Chan Mi will be busy with CEO Yoon Seok Ho and Tak Sang Gi as part of her next mission. She will be surprised to see Tak Sang Gi wearing the same color and same brand scarf that she saw on Micheal Lee. The secret agent will alert her teammates and ask them to gather all possible information about this person.

How to watch Good Casting episode 3 live online?

People in Korea can watch the third episode of the drama on SBS this Monday at 9.40 pm KST. Episode 3 will also be available to stream online on the official website of the broadcasting channel. But Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the non-Korean speaking population, will have to watch the mini-series on various streaming sites.