The time-slot of SBS crime-thriller Nobody Knows will be occupied by Choi Kang Hee and Lee Sang Yeob starrer comedy drama Good Casting this week. The mini-series will premiere on Monday, April 27, at 10pm KST and will feature Choi Kang Hee as special agent Baek Chan Mi. In the television drama, Lee Sang Yeob will portray a young business man named Yoon Seok Ho.

The drama revolves around the life of three ladies who are working as special agents of the National Intelligence Service (NIS). The women are initially given desk jobs and one day, they will be asked to go undercover on a mission. Alongside Choi Kang Hee, Yoo In Young and Kim Ji Young will also appear as special agents in the show.

The three ladies will be working under Lee Jong Hyuk's character Dong Kwan Soo, who is likely to face several challenges while guiding the three women as their team leader. Other male leads of the comedy thriller are Lee Sang Yeob and U-KISS member Jun. While Lee Sang Yeob will be appearing in the drama as the CEO of Ilkwang Hi-Tech named Yoon Seok Ho, Jun will portray a rising star named Kang Woo Won.

An entertaining, refreshing and exhilarating drama

The production team described the mini-series as an "entertaining, exciting and exhilarating" television drama that tells the story of three women who had to be a part of the NIS due to their own personal reasons.

"For the sake of what may become their final mission, they end up joining forces and passionately giving it their all. The exciting, entertaining and exhilarating 'womance action' displayed by these seemingly ordinary women will give viewers a new and refreshing kind of fun," the producers of Good Casting said in a statement.

Who are the supporting cast members of this SBS drama and how to watch it online?

The supporting cast members of the comedy thriller are Jung In Gi, Park Kyung Soon, Hwang Bo Mi, Woo Hyeon, Lee Sang Hoon, Kim Yong Hee, Heo Jeo Ho, Han Soo Jin, Cha Seo Yeon, Lee Seung Hyeong, Bin Jin Woong, Jin Soo Hyun and Kang Ro Chae.

People in Korea can watch Good Casting episode 1 on SBS this Monday at 9.40 pm KST. The premiere will also be available to stream online on the official website of the broadcasting channel. But Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the non-Korean speaking population, will have to watch the mini-series on various streaming sites.