The Good Bad Mother Episode 9 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Good Bad Mother episode 9 will air on JTBC this Wednesday at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will continue to focus on the mysteries surrounding Choi Kang Ho. Though the young prosecutor does not remember anything about his professional life now, he left a secret message for his mother before losing his memory in the tragic accident. The followers of this mini-series are curious to know why he wrote a letter to his mother when he never respected her.

The actual cause of the accident and how he prepared for this unexpected situation could be revealed in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the family drama on TV this Wednesday at 10.30 pm KST. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Middle East, Hong Kong, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

International Air Timings of The Good Bad Mother Episode 9:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Spoilers

The mini-series revolves around the life of a single mother, Jin Young Soon, who goes through several challenges to make her son a successful prosecutor. She earns her living by running a pig farm and tries old-school parenting to help her son become successful. Even though her son becomes a successful prosecutor, he distances himself from her because he despises her for forcing him to fulfill her dreams.

The prosecutor stays away from his mother until he gets hurt in a tragic accident. He becomes disabled after the accident and gets diagnosed with amnesia. As the prosecutor depends on his mother for everything, he gets close to her. While the lawyer enjoys his time with his mother, his clients try to use this opportunity for their benefit.

Preview

Previously, Young Soon received a call from the security guard of her son's apartment. The guard informed her about a secret letter her son left her. After reading the letter, she becomes confused because it does not sound like her son. She thinks hard and asks her son to recollect his memory of the letter. Toward the end of episode 8, Young Soon understands the hidden message her son left for his mother. She finds an SD card behind the family photo. This card could bring out big revelations.

The followers of this mini-series can prepare themselves for an emotional rollercoaster ride this week. Young Soon might know everything about the secret life led by her son in Seoul. She may feel angry about the means her son used to take down his enemy. The viewers can keep an eye on the changes in Young Soon.

"Please keep an eye on Young Soon, who has become a bad mother once again, and the stories of Kang Ho and Mi Joo, who have noticed the unfamiliar changes in her. Although they briefly hit the brakes on their journey to find the happiness they lost, they will turn the ignition back on and slowly move forward again," the producers teased.