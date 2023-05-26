The Good Bad Mother Episode 11 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Good Bad Mother episode 11 will air on JTBC this Wednesday at 10.30 pm KST. Choi Kang Ho might get into trouble again as he tries to regain his memory and work again as a prosecutor. Though Jin Young Soon destroyed all the evidence her son gathered against Song Woo Byeok, the criminal may chase the prosecutor. The followers of this mini-series are curious to know how Young Soon will protect her son from the evils.

The mother-son duo might deal with several challenges in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the family drama on TV this Wednesday at 10.30 pm KST. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Middle East, Hong Kong, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

International Air Timings of The Good Bad Mother Episode 11:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Here is everything about The Good Bad Mother episode 11, which will air on JTBC Wednesday at 10.30 pm KST.

Spoilers

The mini-series revolves around the life of a single mother, Jin Young Soon, who goes through several challenges to make her son a successful prosecutor. She earns her living by running a pig farm and tries old-school parenting to help her son become successful. Even though her son becomes a successful prosecutor, he distances himself from her because he despises her for forcing him to fulfill her dreams.

The prosecutor stays away from his mother until he gets hurt in a tragic accident. He becomes disabled after the accident and gets diagnosed with amnesia. As the prosecutor depends on his mother for everything, he gets close to her. While the lawyer enjoys his time with his mother, his clients try to use this opportunity for their benefit.

Preview

The promo for this week hints at troubled moments for Choi Kang Ho. It shows the prosecutor convincing his mother to get treated for her illness. The video also shows Jung Gum Ja scolding Lee Mi Joo for spending time with Kang Ho. Previously, Mi Joo made a big revelation. She told her mother everything about her relationship with Kang Ho. She also took her children to his house to share the big secret.

The followers of this family drama are curious to know if she will tell Kang Ho and Young Soon that Seo Jin and Ye Jin are part of their family. Mi Joo might not reveal the truth to them due to unexpected circumstances. The viewers may have to wait until the finale to know how Young Soon and Kang Ho would react after knowing the truth.