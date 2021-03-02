Goo Hye Sun on her new boyfriend: 'I want to protect that person'

Goo Hye Sun, who had confessed about falling fallen in love again, has spoken about her new boyfriend. The actress claims that she would reveal the name of her beau when they tie the knot.

Protective Girlfriend

In an interview recently, Goo Hye Sun spoke about handling emotions while claiming that being in love is a "happy thing.". "If I get married to him, I'll reveal who it is. I'm still in the process of handling the feelings I have for that person, and I want to protect that person. I don't have much to ask of him. I just want him to know that I'm an ordinary woman, a clumsy person, someone who's like him." Allkpop quotes her as saying.

After getting divorced from her husband Ahn Jae Hyun, the 36-year old had gone into depression and kept herself out of media glare for about a year. However, she recovered once finding love again, last year.

On the fourth episode of Face ID show in January, the Boys Over Flowers actress stated that they would not meet him often and normally catch up only once a month. She said, "I don't like men who hang onto me. I really don't like clingy men." Apparently, she met him in September 2020.

Goo Hye Sun had also revealed that she was preparing the wedding guest list. "I haven't had a wedding ceremony before, so next time I definitely want to have one. I really want to invite the people I like," the actress said. "I've made a list, but it's longer than I thought. There are more than 10 people," she said on the show.

However, there is still no update on her wedding date.

Marriage and Divorce

After working together in drama Blood, Go Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun tied the knot in May 2016. The trouble in their relationship started brewing after she suspected him of cheating on her in 2018. They eventually approached the court for divorce and in July 2015 they parted ways, legally.

After marriage, she had kept herself away from the entertainment industry. Now, her piano album 'Breath 4' is ready to be out on 2 March.