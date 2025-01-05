Golden Globes 2025 live stream: How to watch online

The 82nd annual Golden Globes will begin in a few hours at the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the ceremony will honor the best of Hollywood motion pictures and TV and will kick start the award season for 2025.
The award show will air live on Sunday (January 5) at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT and stream on Paramount+ with Showtime in the US. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the 82nd annual Golden Globes.
This year's ceremony will be aired on CBS, and the Golden Globes Facebook page will stream red carpet coverage starting at 3:00 PM PT/6:00 PM ET. For the awards themselves, you can watch them live using services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, FuboTV, and PlayStation Vue.
Golden Globes 2025 Winners and Nominees
During the event, Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in films, while Ted Danso will get the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television.
Among this year's films, Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez, leads the nominees with ten nods. Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones, Amy Adams, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, and Ralph Fiennes, among many other celebrities, have bagged a Golden Globes 2025 nomination.
Golden Globes 2025 Complete Nomination List:
Television
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
- Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson for A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel for Shrinking
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates for Matlock
- Emma D'Arcy for House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley for Black Doves
- Anna Sawai for Shōgun
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
- Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn for Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart for Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton for Landman
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell for The Penguin
- Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline for Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor for A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott for Ripley
Best Performance by an Actress In a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti for The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara for Griselda
- Naomi Watts for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet for The Regime
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Squid Game
- Slow Horses
- The Day of the Jackal
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
- Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Dakota Fanning for Ripley
- Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney for The Diplomat
- Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Tadanobu Asano for Shōgun
- Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford for Shrinking
- Jack Lowden for Slow Horses
- Diego Luna for La Maquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Jamie Foxx for What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser for Someday You'll Die
- Seth Meyers for Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler for Love You
- Ali Wong for Single Lady
- Ramy Youssef for More Feelings
Film
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl with the Needle
- I'm Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker for Anora
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold for The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
- Peter Straughan for Conclave
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Beautiful That Way for The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
- Compress/Repress for Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
- El Mal for Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- Forbidden Road for Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
- Kiss The Sky for The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
- Mi Camino for Emilia Pérez, Music and
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Volker Bertelmann for Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers for The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol and Camille for Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Challengers
- Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part Two
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant for Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle for Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons for Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell for Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan for A Different Man
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amy Adams for Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison for Anora
- Demi Moore for The Substance
- Zendaya for Challengers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig for Queer
- Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
- Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie for Maria
- Nicole Kidman for Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton for The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here
- Kate Winslet for Lee
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker for Anora
- Edward Berger for Conclave
- Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
- Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine as Light
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Yura Borisov for Anora
- Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
- Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce for The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington for Gladiator II
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Ariana Grande for Wicked
- Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez
- Felicity Jones for The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley for The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini for Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Golden Globes 2025 Presenters
Confirmed presenters for the ceremony include Elton John, Nicolas Cage, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Bates, Colin Farrell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington, Awkwafina, Rachel Brosnahan, Ke Huy Quan, Melissa McCarthy, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Anthony Ramos, Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, Colin Farrell, Édgar Ramírez, Zoë Kravitz, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Rob McElhenney, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, and Vin Diesel.