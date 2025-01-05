Golden Globes 2025 live stream: How to watch online

The 82nd annual Golden Globes will begin in a few hours at the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the ceremony will honor the best of Hollywood motion pictures and TV and will kick start the award season for 2025.

The award show will air live on Sunday (January 5) at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT and stream on Paramount+ with Showtime in the US. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the 82nd annual Golden Globes.

This year's ceremony will be aired on CBS, and the Golden Globes Facebook page will stream red carpet coverage starting at 3:00 PM PT/6:00 PM ET. For the awards themselves, you can watch them live using services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, FuboTV, and PlayStation Vue.

Golden Globes 2025 Winners and Nominees

During the event, Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in films, while Ted Danso will get the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television.

Among this year's films, Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez, leads the nominees with ten nods. Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones, Amy Adams, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, and Ralph Fiennes, among many other celebrities, have bagged a Golden Globes 2025 nomination.

Golden Globes 2025 Complete Nomination List:

Television

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson for A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel for Shrinking

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates for Matlock

Emma D'Arcy for House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley for Black Doves

Anna Sawai for Shōgun

Keri Russell for The Diplomat

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn for Agatha All Along

Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman for Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton for Landman

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell for The Penguin

Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline for Disclaimer

Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor for A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott for Ripley

Best Performance by an Actress In a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer

Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti for The Penguin

Sofía Vergara for Griselda

Naomi Watts for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet for The Regime

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Dakota Fanning for Ripley

Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney for The Diplomat

Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano for Shōgun

Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford for Shrinking

Jack Lowden for Slow Horses

Diego Luna for La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx for What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser for Someday You'll Die

Seth Meyers for Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler for Love You

Ali Wong for Single Lady

Ramy Youssef for More Feelings

Film

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker for Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold for The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Peter Straughan for Conclave

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beautiful That Way for The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt

Compress/Repress for Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino

El Mal for Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

Forbidden Road for Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

Kiss The Sky for The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi

Mi Camino for Emilia Pérez

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann for Conclave

Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist

Kris Bowers for The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol and Camille for Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Challengers

Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part Two

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain

Hugh Grant for Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle for Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons for Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell for Hit Man

Sebastian Stan for A Different Man

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams for Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison for Anora

Demi Moore for The Substance

Zendaya for Challengers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig for Queer

Colman Domingo for Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes for Conclave

Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie for Maria

Nicole Kidman for Babygirl

Tilda Swinton for The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet for Lee

Best Director — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker for Anora

Edward Berger for Conclave

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine as Light

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov for Anora

Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce for The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice

Denzel Washington for Gladiator II

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana Grande for Wicked

Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones for The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley for The Substance

Isabella Rossellini for Conclave

Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Golden Globes 2025 Presenters

Confirmed presenters for the ceremony include Elton John, Nicolas Cage, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Bates, Colin Farrell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington, Awkwafina, Rachel Brosnahan, Ke Huy Quan, Melissa McCarthy, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Anthony Ramos, Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, Colin Farrell, Édgar Ramírez, Zoë Kravitz, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Rob McElhenney, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, and Vin Diesel.