Golden Globes 2021: Jane Fonda Bags The Cecil B. deMille Award; LIST of Winners

Jane Fonda has been honoured with the Cecil B. deMille Award at the Golden Globes 2021. Reports coming in suggest Jane Fonda is another winner along with The Crown and Schitt's Creek at the 78th version of the much-awaited Golden Globes this year. The Golden Globes 2021 awards, which is being conducted under pandemic conditions, is expected to see big wins for Netflix stars, who are expected to stun viewers in glamorous outfits, at home. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton has hit the spotlight with several entertainers being recognized for their works in the Hollywood film industry.

Jane Fonda's speech on the Golden Globe stage left many mesmerised as she spoke on inclusion, diversity. The 83-year-old delivered an impassioned acceptance speech about elevating all voices at the annual Golden Globes. On her impactful delivery, a user on Instagram wrote, "Thank you Jane for the great call to action acceptance speech!!!" Sarah Wayne Callies also commented, "that speech. that ring. all hail," while another called Jane Fonda a 'hero'.

Golden Globes' Instagram handle shows Jane Fonda holding the award in a stunning picture. The photo by Matt Sayles captured remotely for #GoldenGlobes has Jane wearing a nice blazer and paired with long earrings and a pixie hairstyle that suited her overall look. Another winner of the Golden Globes this year is Norman Lear, who has been honoured with the 'Carol Burnett Award'. ⁣⁣⁣

Who is Jane Fonda?

Jane Fonda is known for her work as a political activist and environmentalist apart from donning the hat of an actor and a fashion model in her career. She has been honoured with various accolades including two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, seven Golden Globe Awards and the latest honour of being a recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Winners of the Golden Globes 2021



1. Best Drama: Netflix's The Crown won the Best Television Series (Drama) category

2. Best Picture Foreign Language: Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Minari won the Best Motion Picture Foreign Language.

3. Best Actor Drama: Josh O'Connor won for his performance as Prince Charles in 'The Crown'.

4. Best Actress: Rosamund Pike won for her performance in 'I Care a Lot' a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

5. Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy): Schitt's Creek won Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). The show last year won the Emmys in every category it was nominated in.

6. Best Actor Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis wins for Ted Lasso

7. Best Actress Drama: Emma Corrin

8. Nominee for Best Director - Regina King for One Night in Miami

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot donned the hat of a presenter at the 78th Golden Globes.