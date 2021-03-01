Golden Globes 2021 Complete List: Chadwick Boseman Widow Accepts Golden Globes For Best Actor

Nearly six months after his death Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman bagged the best actor for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" during the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The award show which finally saw light of the day after being delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic, was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The bicoastal virtual ceremony was hosted from two spots with Fey hosting it from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Poehler presenting it from The Beverly Hilton in California, the traditional venue for the ceremony.

Boseman Would Have Thanked His Ancestors- Taylor Simone Ledward

The Crown, The Trial of the Chicago 7, I Know This Much Is True, Soul and Schitt's Creek were the major winners at the award show. Nomadland won the award for the best drama film and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" won best comedy film.

Accepting the award Boseman's widow Taylor Simone Ledward said that the late actor would thank God, his parents, and his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices.

"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history. I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that, and hun, you keep 'em coming," concluded a tearful widow.

Andra Day won the best actress in a drama for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" while Chloé Zhao bagged the best director award for Nomadland.

Complete List of Winners

Here is a complete list of the winners;

Movies: Best drama: "Nomadland"

Movies: Best actress in a drama: Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Movies: Best actor in a comedy or musical: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Movies: Best comedy or musical: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Movies: Best director: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Movies: Best actor in a drama: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

TV: Best limited series or TV movie: "The Queen's Gambit"

TV: Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

TV: Best supporting actress: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Movies: Best supporting actress: Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

TV: Best series, drama: "The Crown"

Movies: Best foreign language: "Minari"

TV: Best actor in a drama: Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Movies: Best actress in a comedy or musical: Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot"

TV: Best comedy or musical: "Schitt's Creek"

TV: Best actor in a comedy or musical: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Movies: Best original score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, "Soul"

Movies: Best original song: "Io Sì (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead")

TV: Best actress in a drama: Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Movies: Best screenplay: Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

TV: Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Movies: Best animated film: "Soul"

TV: Best actress in a comedy or musical: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

TV: Best supporting actor: John Boyega, "Small Axe"

Movies: Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"