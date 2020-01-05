The second day of Golden Disc Awards 2020 was filled with some memorable moments and wide range of performances from popular K-Pop groups, including BTS and TWICE. From taking a ride on merry-go-round to becoming an Alligator and Lion, every performance was unique. As the theme suggested, the award ceremony literally took the viewers to a winter wonderland. The event was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and it focussed on physical album sales.

Here, we bring you some of the best performances of the night from BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, GOT7, G-(I)DLE, NCT DREAM and ASTRO.

BTS with Dionysus

BTS with Microkosmos

GOT7 with Eclipse

Monsta X with Alligator

SEVENTEEN with Home, Good To Me, Fear and Happy Ending

TWICE with Feel Special

NCT Dream with Stronger and Boom

ASTRO with Blue Flame

G – (I)DLE with Lion