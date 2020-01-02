With just two days left for the 34th annual Golden Disc Awards to kick-start, the organisers have released some new details about the award ceremony. The complete list of celebrities who are going to present the awards to the winners have been revealed. The list includes Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yoon and Kang Ha Neul.

On the first day of the star-studded event, the awards will be presented by Ahn Jae Hyun, Go Jun Hee, Han Ye Ri, Joo Won, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Nam Gil, Kim Seon Ho, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Se Young, Lee Jae Wook and Shin Sung Rok. The day will focus on digital album sales and it will be held on January 4.

The celebrity presenters for the second day of the event, which will focus on physical album sales, are Han Ye Seul, Jang Ki Yong, Jang Dong Yoon, Jang Hyuk, Jung Woo Sung, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Tae Hee, Seo Kang Joon, Pengsoo and Yoon Se Ah. The award ceremony for digital album sales will be held on January 5.

Where to watch the annual award ceremony live online?

The annual awards ceremony will be broadcasted live through JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC 4. K-Pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, India, China, Singapore and the UK may also get a chance to watch the star-studded event live through VLive.

Check out the celebrity line-up for this year:

ITZY, CHUNG HA, MAMAMOO, JANNABI, Paul Kim and TWICE will be performing live on the first day of the event. The celebrity line up for second day of the award ceremony includes BTS and SEVENTEEN. The boy group members will be accompanied by the members of girl group TWICE on January 5.

Here is the nomination list for Golden Disc Awards 2020: