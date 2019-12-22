Young South Korean singer Chung Ha and members of K-Pop girl group ITZY have confirmed their participation in the Golden Disc Awards 2020. They will be performing on the first day of the 34th annual awards ceremony along with other popular K-Pop bands and Korean singers such as JANNABI, MAMAMOO, Paul Kim and TWICE.

Chung Ha has been a part of the awards show in previous years, but it will be a first time experience for members of ITZY. The star-studded event on January 4, 2020 will focus on digital album sales. During the ceremony, popular singers, bands and behind-the-scene talents will be recognized for their outstanding performances between October 2018 and October 2019. The winners will be declared on the basis of album sales and judging panels' decisions.

Who is Chung Ha?

The young South Korean singer was a member of the popular girl group I.O.I. Apart from singing, she has also proved her excellence in dancing and hosting a television show. During her journey in the entertainment world, she has received several awards for singing and dancing, including the Digital Bonsang of Golden Disc Awards 2019, Best Female Dancer of Melon Music Awards 2019 and Best Solo Dance Performer of Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019.

Know more about ITZY

It is a South Korean girl group under JYP Entertainment. The team consists of five young singers, namely Yuna, Lia, Ryujin, Yeji and Chaeryeong. Ever since their debut in February, they have received several rookie awards, including the Asia Artist Awards for the Rookie of the Year, Genie Music Awards for The Female New Artist as well as Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards for the Best New Female Artist of the year.

How to watch live performances of Chung Ha and ITZY at the 34th Golden Disc Awards live online

The annual awards ceremony will be broadcast live through JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC 4. K-Pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, India, China, Singapore and the UK may also get a chance to watch the star-studded event live through VLive.