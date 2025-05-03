Gold Rebounds Following Two-Week Low as Investors Eye Payroll Data

Gold prices experienced a surge on Friday, bouncing back from a two-week low that was recorded in the previous session. This rise in gold prices was observed ahead of the non-farm payrolls report in the United States, a key indicator of the health of the country's economy. The increase also followed recent signs that the trade tensions between the United States and China, two of the world's largest economies, may be easing.

Over the past few months, gold prices have been sensitive to global developments on trade, reflecting the shifts in investor sentiment. The month of April saw a renewed focus on trade and labor data, which had a significant impact on both equity and commodity markets.

By 0815 GMT, spot gold had risen by 0.5% to $3,255.60 per ounce. Gold futures in the United States also experienced an increase, rising by 1.3% to $3,263.90.

Impact of Trade Negotiations on Gold Prices

Despite the day's gains, gold is still down by 1.8% for the week, marking its second consecutive weekly decline. The movement of the metal has been mixed recently, influenced by a variety of factors including shifting demand, currency fluctuations, and macroeconomic signals.

China's Ministry of Commerce announced that the U.S. has expressed a willingness to negotiate tariffs, a move that has helped markets adopt a more optimistic view. This development has somewhat dampened the demand for gold, which is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset. The stock markets responded positively to this news, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording gains the previous day.

Ole Hansen, a commodity strategist, noted that the shift in risk appetite could be influenced by hopes for improvements in trade relations. He suggested that some investors may be buying back into gold due to its sharp price declines recently.

Investor Sentiment and Market Reactions

Investment firms have also been keeping a close eye on the situation. In a note, UBS described gold as being involved in more general strategies to cope with geopolitical and economic risks. The note highlighted the continued interest from central banks and the potential impact of currency diversification.

The focus now shifts to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which is due at 1230 GMT. According to a Reuters survey, April likely saw an addition of around 130,000 jobs, compared to 228,000 in March. This data is considered to be highly relevant to upcoming monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve.

Other precious metals also experienced gains. Silver rose by 0.5% to $32.57 per ounce, platinum increased by 1% to $968.23, and palladium was up by 0.3% to $943.23. These changes came after a larger market surge on Thursday.