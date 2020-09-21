A video of a woman accosting young girls over the way they are dressed is being widely circulated on social media.

The video, shared on Instagram account @puruchicago, shows the womanslut-shaming the teenage girls outside a convenience store in Chicago.

'You Should Dress Appropriately'



The clip starts off with one of the girls, who is filming, confronting the woman for telling them they look like they are from the "streets."

"Call us from the streets again," she tells the woman, who is then seen exiting her vehicle and responding with, "Do you think you're funny?"

"I do. You said I'm from the streets," the teen replies. The woman then tells the person recording that she feels sorry for her before telling her and her friends that they should "dress appropriately."

"Those are bras," the woman tells the girls before adding that she is acting like their mother, telling them to dress properly because the girls "need it."

'It's Slutty'

"You don't walk around town in a bra," she then says to the girls. "It's slutty."

One of the them then confronts the woman for not minding her own business. "We didn't bother you, why you gotta bother us," the individual says to the her. "We were literally walking and you were sitting in your car."

"Go put a shirt on and act right," the woman can be heard saying repeatedly. "I have three little girls that are growing up looking at you." The convenience store employee then intervenes and tries to break up the argument and the clip ends with the woman arguing with the staff member. Watch the full video below:

The video racked up hundreds of comments with social media users calling out the "Karen" over her behavior. "Damn, people really need to learn how to mind their own business, wrote one user, while another commented, "Why does she care how they're dressed? This is slut-shaming. These Karen's are always been extra like they're really gonna stop the way people dress."