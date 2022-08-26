'Go Back to India' Texas Woman Arrested for Assaulting, Harassing Indian Women in Racist Tirade Caught on Video

A video of a woman hurling racial slurs towards a group of Indian-American women in Plano, Texas has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

The video shot in a parking lot outside the Sixty Vines restaurant in Texas shows the woman yelling racist remarks towards the group and even striking one person from the group in the face. The woman was later identified by popular TikTok user @thatdaneshguy as 58-year-old Esmerelda Upton.

'You Indians Are Fâ€”cking Everywhere'

The original video posted on the Facebook page of Rani Banerjee - one of the victims of the assault - starts with Upton shouting outside the parking lot and telling the women to "go back to India" and "we don't want you here."

She is later seen hitting one of the women in the face and swiping at the phone of the two women who were filming the encounter. Upton, in her expletive-laden racist rant, is heard calling them a racial slur.

"Everywhere I f--king go you Indians are f--cking everywhere," she says to the group of women. "If life was so great in India, why the fâ€”k are y'all here?" Upton adds.

The victims are then heard calling 911 and describing the woman attacking them. When one of the Indian-American women said a "white woman" was attacking her, Upton said she is a Mexican American. The woman then retorted by saying: "If you are Mexican, why don't you go back to Mexico."

Upton replied by saying that 'she pays her taxes' and threatens to take out a gun and shoot at the four women. "Turn the goddamn phone off or I swear to god I'll shoot you're a--." An officer arrived at the scene and was seen speaking to Rani and her friends. A clipping from the video has since gone viral on all social media platforms, including Reddit and Twitter.

Upton Charged with Assault and Terroristic Threats

Police officers from the Plano Police Department arrested Esmeralda Upton shortly after. She was charged with single charges of Assault Bodily Injury and Terroristic Threats. Upton was held with a $10,000 bond. The incident is being treated as a hate crime. Esmeralda could face additional charges, the press release published by the Plano Police Department said.

The statement said the incident also was being investigated as a hate crime. Jail officials had no attorney listed for Upton.