Girls' Generation Member YoonA Shares Secret Diet to Stay Slim

Girls' Generation member YoonA has shared a secret diet that helps her stay slim with all her fans across the globe. The actress said her eating habits helped her maintain her slender figure, and it also helped her keep the pounds off. Anybody can try out this healthy diet plan to cut off some extra pounds and stay fit.

The singer-cum-actress, 31, opened up about her eating habits while interacting with her teammate Yuri on her YouTube channel Yuri Kwon TV. The girl group members enjoyed a Vietnamese dish when The K2 actress revealed that she loves blander foods, like steamed spring rolls and chicken breasts.

The Girls Generation member also said that the Vietnamese soup dish Pho is one of her favorite foods, and she often eats it. It tastes good and keeps her warm from inside, she added. The actress further said that it is her answer whenever someone asks her about her favorite foods.

When Yuri pointed out that YoonA likes blander foods because she does not like to gain weight, The Miracle actress said she would like to clear up the misconception that she likes blander foods because it helps me stay slim. Her food choice has nothing to do with her desire to be fit, and she enjoys them.

Upcoming Projects of Im YoonA

The actress will share screen space with Hometown Cha Cha Cha actress Kim Seon Ho in the new romantic comedy film 2 O'Clock Date. The film that revolves around the romantic relationship between two neighbors will premiere in March 2022. The movie is directed by Lee Sang Geum.

The Girls Generation member will also share screen space with actor Lee Jong Suk in the upcoming tvN drama Big Mouth. The mini-series will focus on the struggles of a lawyer who gets mistaken for a conman. In the program, YoonA will appear as his wife, who helps him clear his name. The mini-series is slated to premiere in 2022.