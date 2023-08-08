Girls' Generation Member Sunny Leaves SM Entertainment After 16 Years

Girls' Generation member Sunny has left SM Entertainment after 16 years. The K-pop idol announced her departure from the record label through an Instagram post on Tuesday (August 8). She wrote a heartfelt letter to her fans and shared it with her five million followers.

The singer expressed gratitude to those who helped her create precious memories during the last 16 years. She thanked her teammates and the staff members of the entertainment company for their love and support. Sunny thanked the fans, the employees, and her managers for helping her to deliver good music, good performances, and various content.

The Girls' Generation member said she has mustered up the courage to look at herself through a new lens in a new environment. She said it would not have been possible without the unchanging love, support, and affection from the fans and other people around her.

Here is the Complete Letter from Girls' Generation member Sunny:

Hello, this is Girls' Generation's Sunny. I am writing today because there is something that I would like to say while also delivering a message of gratitude for Girls' Generation's 16th debut anniversary. There are so many people to whom I wish to express my gratitude as I look back on the past 16 years. I want to thank my precious members -- who are like different versions of me-- my beloved family, all of the staff who have worked alongside us supportively, and the fans, whose existence alone gave me strength. Today, I would like to deliver special thanks to SM Entertainment, a company that helped a 19-year-old girl named Lee Soon Kyu debut as Sunny of Girls' Generation. I sincerely thank the managers, who shared in all of our joys and sorrows during the past 16 years of promotions, and all of the staff and employees who worked hard so that we could deliver positive energy to many people through good music, good performances, and various content. I could not be happier each day, having debuted as a part of Girls' Generation with my members and having met Sones. From now on, I intend to muster up the courage to look at myself through a new lens in a new environment. It is all thanks to the unchanging support, love, and affection that fans and many grateful people have shown me even after all this time. No matter what days lie ahead, I will move forward as the energizer Sunny. I hope to bring you good news more frequently as Sunny. Thank you.

Fans' Reactions

Soon after the Girls' Generation member shared the handwritten letter on her Instagram page, her fans expressed their love and support for Sunny.

"We will always support you, Sunny! No matter where you are, please find your happiness, and we'll be at your back, always!" a fan wrote.

"You're an amazing singer and human being. Thank you for everything, Sunny. We are all wishing you the best. Please, release some songs! I miss your voice," another fan commented.

"We love you and always support your decision. I need to see you be happy," a netizen shared.

