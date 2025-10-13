Girl, 7, Dies After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees on Her Way Back Home from School

A girl died in a tragic incident that took place on October 10 when the 7-year-old was attacked by a swarm of bees near her school in a village in India's Karnataka.

The 2nd-grader, identified as Jisha, succumbed to her injuries the following day, while her cousin, 10-year-old Pratyush, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city of Mangaluru. A local resident, Narayan, who rushed to rescue the children also sustained stings but is recovering.

The children, both students of Tenkila Vivekananda Kannada Medium School, were returning home after alighting from their school vehicle. Jisha and Pratyush, were attacked suddenly by a swarm of honeybees. Alarmed by their cries, Narayan rushed to help, but he too was stung in the process.

All three were initially taken to separate hospitals in Puttur for emergency treatment. As Jisha's condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru. Despite medical efforts, she could not be saved. Pratyush, who suffered serious stings, was also moved to Mangaluru for advanced care, and his condition remains critical.

The sudden loss of Jisha, the only daughter in her family, has left her relatives devastated. Villagers and school authorities have expressed shock over the incident and urged caution regarding bee attacks in the area. Local health authorities are reportedly monitoring the situation and have advised schools and residents to be vigilant near areas known for bee activity.

Experts emphasise the need for awareness about bee behaviour and quick medical intervention during stings, particularly for children. Individuals allergic to bee venom are especially vulnerable, and immediate treatment is crucial to prevent fatalities.

The family of the deceased and the injured continues to receive support from neighbours and local authorities as medical care progresses for Pratyush and Narayan.