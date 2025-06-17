Giorgia Meloni: Italian Prime Minister Gives Epic Eye Roll to French President Emmanuel Macron at G7 Summit as Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught on camera giving a dramatic eye roll during the G7 summit, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media for her less-than-subtle expression.

Meloni was seen scoffing as French President Emmanuel Macron leaned toward her and whispered something to her during a roundtable session with fellow world leaders in Alberta, Canada, on Monday. A video of the bizarre moment captures Meloni tilting her head toward Macron as he covers his mouth and quietly speaks to her. Seconds later, cameras caught the Italian prime minister rolling her eyes in a dramatic response before abruptly pulling away. It wasn't immediately clear what triggered her reaction

Social Media Reacts

However, that didn't stop social media users from quickly jumping to conclusions. "The G7 is off to such a good start. Meloni is awesome, she can't hide her [disdain] for the globalist elite," one person wrote on X.

"What do you think Macron whispered to Meloni at the G7? Macron is a bit of a gossiper," another person asked.

"C'mon spill the tea. What did you tell Meloni to evoke that priceless eye roll?" another person questioned.

Another user on X pointed to the recent viral moment involving Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, when she was seen pushing him aboard a plane.

"What did Macron tell Giorgia Meloni? I will divorce my wife, will you marry me?" one user speculated.

"Meloni with the eye roll of the century. She's torn Macron apart in previous speeches so this isn't a shock," one user chimed in.

One of the more creative takes joked, "Giorgia Meloni should be declared as the President of UNERC – United Nations Eye Roll Committee."

G7 Leaders Speak in Unison

The interaction took place while the two were attending the summit alongside leaders from other G7 nations, where trade was the main topic of discussion.

Although the moment brought some levity, it sharply contrasted with the otherwise grave atmosphere of the summit, where G7 leaders released a unified statement urging de-escalation in the Middle East amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, with ongoing missile and drone attacks from both sides showing no signs of letting up.

G7 leaders said in a statement that they were committed to "peace and stability" in the Middle East. "We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel," it stated.

"Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror," the statement added.