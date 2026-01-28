Gilbert Man Solicited Men Online to Sexually Assault His Wife After He Drugged Her So He Could Film it

A Gilbert, Arizona man is accused of soliciting men on Reddit to rape his wife while posing as a swinger couple, leading to the arrest of one of the strangers who sexually assaulted his wife.

"This was a bad judgment call," the 38-year-old husband admitted to his wife during a phone call she received while being interviewed by police about his alleged actions, according to court documents obtained by Law & Crime. The husband's identity has not been disclosed by police to protect his wife's identity.

"I didn't do anything wrong," the husband allegedly told his wife. "I didn't rape anybody. Nobody got hurt. From my knowledge, I did nothing wrong."

Husband Drugged the Wife, Then Arranged for Men to Sexually Assault His Wife While She was Unconscious and Film the Assaults

Gilbert police say the man arranged for men he met online to sexually assault his spouse while she was unconscious. He allegedly drugged her without her knowledge and then asked strangers to come over to have sex with her while he filmed it.

One of the men who came over, Evan Torres, 41, was identified after wearing a shirt during an assault that advertised his business, Powerhouse Dent Repair, and had his personal cellphone number on it, according to police.

"I take full responsibility for acting out," the husband told his wife over the phone, according to the court documents. "I was frustrated and mad. I promise you, I did not know I was in the wrong."

Wife Reported the Husband After She Found Reddit Messages, Videos of Herself Being Drugged and Raped

The wife came forward and reported her spouse to police after allegedly finding Reddit messages and videos of herself being drugged with sleeping pills and assaulted.

The wife said she first found out about the abuse in October 2025 but was too afraid to report it at first because her husband was threatening to take their children away from her, according to the court documents.

A report was finally filed earlier this month and the husband was arrested, along with Torres, following an investigation. The husband was charged with multiple felonies, including sexual assault and kidnapping. Torres is facing a charge of sexual assault.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing as they search for others who were solicited and involved in the assaults.