Giant Overhead LED Screen Falls, Crushes Dancers During Hong Kong Concert [VIDEO]

A giant screen fell onto the stage during a concert in Hong Kong, injuring two backup dancers and prompting an investigation into the shocking incident.

According to the Associated Press, the incident took place Thursday night in Hong Kong during a performance by the popular 12-member Canto-pop group Mirror. The horrifying moment was captured on a now-viral video, which showed a suspended LED panel crashing as the band members and a dozen backup dancers were on stage.

Dancers Injured, One in Serious Condition

The injured performers were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and three audience members were treated for shock, a police spokesperson said Friday.

One of the two dancers was in serious condition and was suspected of suffering a spinal cord injury, local media including Ming Pao reported. The other dancer was in a stable condition, according to the paper. Watch the shocking video below (The following clip is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised):

'I Am Shocked'

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee expressed sympathy for the injured and contacted his relevant departments to investigate the matter to ensure the safety of performers, staff and public, according to a statement.

"I am shocked by the incident," Lee said on Friday. "I express sympathy to those who were injured and hope that they would recover soon." Lee also ordered the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and related authorities to thoroughly investigate the accident and review the safety requirements of similar events to ensure the protection of performers, workers and audience members.

The incident occurred during Mirror's 12-night concert series at the Hong Kong Coliseum. City officials announced they have put the remaining eight shows on pause as the government performs safety checks on its venues.

MakerVille, the entertainment business arm of PCCW, and Music Nation â€“ the concert organisers â€“ apologised over the incident and promised to do everything they could to support the injured dancers. An online petition has called on organizers to improve safety conditions for performers and halt the use of unnecessary stage equipment. It has since garnered more than 13,000 signatures.