FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Trump Standing Next to Ghislaine Maxwell and Pointing at Underage Girls?

A video has gone viral on social media that claims to show U.S. President Donald Trump pointing at a young girl while standing next to Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and former associate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The video started circulating days after Trump closed the Epstein case, putting an end to conspiracy theories.

Several users have since been trying to find out the authenticity of the video and photos given that Trump was one of the many high-profile names who was acquainted to the convicted pedophile. However, this video is completely fake and is nothing but an attempt to spread misinformation among the people.

Viral Video after Epstein Files Closed

The video over the past few days has been posted on several social media platforms. For example, on July 12, a Facebook user posted the video, and it had garnered over 2 million views.

The same footage—or still images from it—was also circulated on platforms like Threads, TikTok, and X. The Threads post alone garnered more than 690,000 views.

However, both the video and images featuring Trump, Maxwell, and two young girls are not authentic. The fake video was created by an unidentified user with the help of an artificial intelligence tool that generates fake video from an authentic decades-old still image. The original image did not include any children.

A reverse-image search on TinEye.com revealed that the original photo was first published by the British tabloid The Sun in a November 23, 2019 article.

The caption described it as, ""Party girl Ghislaine with Trump and Ann Jones at a party in NYC in 1997," and the photo was credited to Alpha Press.

The same genuine photo—without any children—was later circulated by several users on Instagram, Reddit, Threads, and X.

Not the First One

The TikTok account @lackofintelligence0 features several AI-created videos similar to the one in question, altering still images or video frames of Trump or Bill Clinton with Epstein and/or Maxwell into fake videos.

For example, one fake video posted on July 15, 2025, falsely depicts Trump with Epstein alongside three young girls who were not present in the original footage. That video has racked up 358,000 views.

Another AI-generated video, created from a still image or video frame, showed Trump pointing at one of two young girls. This clip, also uploaded on July 15, amassed nearly 825,000 views.

The misleading video began circulating during a period of heightened public tension surrounding Epstein in the summer of 2025. It followed unverified claims by tech billionaire and former Trump adviser Elon Musk, who suggested—without offering any proof—that Trump appears in incriminating, unreleased documents linked to Epstein's criminal activities.

Around the same time, in early July 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI released a memo saying that no "client list" linked to Epstein existed—despite Attorney General Pam Bondi previously telling Fox News in February 2025 that such a list was sitting on her desk for review.