Ghislaine Maxwell in Her First Interview from Florida Prison Says She 'Feels Bad' for Prince Andrew and 'Regrets' Association with Jeffery Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell has spoken for the first time from jail about her 'dear friend" Prince Andrew and has made several other bombshell revelations, according to reports. Maxwell, 60, who is serving a 20-year jail term for trafficking teenage girls, said, "I feel so bad for him. I follow what is happening to him." She also The US Sunthat life is hard in prison.

Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and notorious right-hand woman of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein also claimed that a fellow prisoner once plotted to murder her while she slept in a cell at an infamous Brooklyn jail. She also told The US Sun that she's learned the hard way that prisons are dangerous.

Concerned for Prince Andrew

Maxwell during the interview said that she feels sorry about Andrew. She appeared shaken when told that Prince Andrew's lawyers had claimed they were never close, before adding sadly: "I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction.

"He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him."

It is unusual for American jail authorities to approve interviews especially when an inmate's profile is so high like that of Maxwell. However, Daphne Barak, author, and filmmaker, still managed to get an exclusive interview for the Daily Mail.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year jail term for trafficking teenage girls at Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute. The interview was taken during the summer at Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York where she was earlier being held, and again a few weeks ago after she was moved to her current jail.

The interview comes as the Duke of York struggles to save his image in the face of hostile public opinion and the heartbreak of his mother the Queen's death, according to The Sun.

Maxwell even revealed how she has come to the conclusion that Andrew is a victim of faked evidence in the two bombshell interviews, one of which was conducted face-to-face in jail.

Maxwell also shared that she regrets her relationship with billionaire financier and sex abuser Epstein in her first interview since her arrest in July 2020. She claimed that her relationship with Epstein had turned her into a "wicked witch" hate figure and harmed those she loved. She also admitted that she wishes she could go back in time.

"I said in my court statement that meeting Epstein was the greatest mistake of my life," Maxwell told Barak during the interview.

"And obviously, if I could go back today, I would avoid meeting him and make different choices."

Maxwell first discussed her personal relationships with former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump for the first time during the interviews

Losing Friends

Maxwell claimed that she lost other friends as a result of her connections to Epstein, who was found dead in his cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking allegations. Andrew wasn't the only one.

Another association she cherished was with Clinton, who flew aboard the tycoon's "Lolita Express" private jet. "It was a special friendship, which continued over the years," she said.

"We had lots in common. I feel bad that he is another victim, only because of his association with Jeffrey. I understand he, like others, can no longer consider me as a friend."

She also claimed that former President Donald Trump is one of the few people who have ever shown her any loyalty. "We knew each other and mingled in the same circles, in New York, Palm Beach. I was very grateful when he wished me well after (the arrest). He got bad media for it, but he dared, while others didn't.

"I was honored he remembered me. Well, he is known to say what he thinks. It gave me a big boost."

Maxwell claimed that several of her friends were "canceled" just for knowing her. "There are many people who have been impacted by this story," she said. "Friends of mine who never even met Epstein lost their jobs. People who literally had nothing to do with him whatsoever have been canceled.

She acknowledged that despite that, she was hurt by the lack of loyalty shown by so-called friends who had earlier competed with one another for her social acceptance.

"There are people who have disappointed me and there are people I'm surprised have not, you know, been a little more proactive," she said. "I completely understand people have livelihoods to protectâ€‰.â€‰.â€‰.â€‰children to protect.

Almost Killed in Jail

Maxwell also claimed that a fellow prisoner reportedly planned to murder her while she slept in a cell in the infamous Brooklyn jail. "Prisons are dangerous. I would tell anybody to do everything possible to avoid jail. Jails are not safe spaces. I have seen guards selling drugs and, God, being inappropriate in every which way," she said.

She said that a fellow inmate tried to kill her while she slept in her cell. "There was a woman who made a threat to act in a plan to murder me as I was sleeping. That is real. That happened," she said, referring to her earlier stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center following her July 2020 arrest.

Maxwell claimed that her time in jail in Brooklyn was particularly traumatic since she had to stay in a rat-infested cell and eat food that had been contaminated with maggots.

"The food in Brooklyn was truly, truly terrible," fumed Maxwell, who was transferred three months ago to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution. "One day I was so hungry that I ate the only thing I had â€” Vaseline."

Maxwell also revealed to Barak how she was subjected to a torturous suicide watch for two weeks starting on June 24 of this year as "punishment" for raising concerns about her filthy, rat-infested cell. She was only given tiny pieces of bread, cheese, and sausage.

"I have never been suicidal. It has never crossed my mind in my entire life. The reason they put me on suicide watch was as a punishment because I have filed a number of grievances," she told of her ordeal at the jail.

"First, they strip you of any remaining shred of dignity you have. They have you with no clothes, and put you in a suicide smock with Velcro straps on it. So there's nothing to protect your modesty."

The temperature of her suicide watch cell was "sub-zero," according to Maxwell, who lost more than a stone in the terrifying MDC.

"So you literally are freezing, with neon lights. They don't feed you. When you're on suicide watch, you have access to nothing. There's nothing in the room. You're not allowed a toothbrush. You're not allowed anything to drink.

She requested to be moved several times. Her attorneys claimed that staff members watched her around the clock like the movie monster Hannibal Lecter.

Finally, three months back, she was shifted to Florida's Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution. Maxwell claimed she has less freedom there than in Brooklyn, despite the fact that she acknowledged getting superior treatment there. She spent the majority of the day locked in her cell because the prison was on a code-red lockdown to manage Covid.