British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on 5 out of 6 counts of sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for years in the capacity of pedophile Jeffery Epstein's madam last week. Ever since then, bizarre conspiracy theories have been floating on social media. Following her conviction, theorists stormed social media with speculations about Ghislaine dying from suicide just like Epstein died in his prison cell three years ago.

Theories about Ghislaine 'taking names' associated with Epstein's 'ring' in exchange for a shorter sentence also did rounds on social media. Now, in another conspiracy theory, social media users have claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell will be 'suicided' soon using the COVID booster shot, according to The Daily Dot.

Maxwell, 60, is expecting up to 65 years in prison. She is currently in Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn where she is held for the last 17 months.

COVID booster shot

Judge Alison Nathan recently permitted Maxwell to receive a COVID booster shot while awaiting sentence at Brooklyn's MDC. MDC reportedly informed the judge that the booster shot will be available within a week.

According to The Daily Dot, conspiracy theorists reacted to the news in a rather unexpected way, claiming that Maxwell would be murdered inside the jail cell and the booster shot would be used to provide a cover for the same. Her death would eventually be masked as suicide.

Ghislaine is theorized to be 'suicided' to prevent her from 'taking names' involved in Epstein's ring for a shorter sentence.

'Breaking: Ghislaine Maxwell dies due to rare adverse reaction to COVID booster'

Netizens took a dig at the news of Ghislaine being allowed to take the COVID booster shot and predicted her death from a 'rare adverse reaction to COVID booster.' "Who's betting me that her shot doesn't end with her hanging from a Hillary hangmans knot?" one user tweeted.

"Max chaos for 2022 would be Ghislaine Maxwell receiving a COVID booster receiving a COVID booster and then dying from it," another tweet read.