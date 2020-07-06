Ghislaine Maxwell, who used to allegedly procure underage girls for convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein, is reportedly ready to reveal 'big names' associated with the American sex offender in order to save her own skin. The claim was made by Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of Epstein.

Meanwhile, rumors of Maxwell's death were abuzz on Twitter with many users suspecting that Epstein's madam would also suffer the same fate as Epstein himself by either committing suicide or getting murdered.

Maxwell Thought She Was 'Untouchable'

Speaking to Page Six, Hoffenberg said that Maxwell would be revealing the names of those who were associated with Epstein either professionally or personally. "She's going to be naming some big names, not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein's parties, but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes," Hoffenberg said.

Claiming that getting arrested might have been shocking for Maxwell, Hoffenberg said: "Ghislaine thought she was untouchable — that she'd be protected by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence services, and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein's."

Stating that given Ghislaine's luxurious lifestyle, she's gone from the top of the mountain to the bottom of the sewer, Hoffenberg said that she won't be able to handle jail and will immediately start talking to try to get out of it.

Twitterati Claim Maxwell is Dead

Maxwell, who was arrested from her hideout in New Hampshire last week, has been charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. The British socialite is presently lodged in the New Hampshire jail.

Twitter was raging with many users claiming that Maxwell is dead after she decided to spill the names of those involved in Epstein's sex scandal.

"She is dead and it doesn't matter we all know it and won't be shocked. Ghislaine Maxwell is DEAD! But this would the TRIAL OF THE CENTURY! It needs to happen," wrote a user.

"Ghislaine Maxwell found dead with 5 bullet wounds in apparent suicide," claimed another user. "BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell found dead with three gunshots in her back, "looks to be a suicide," claims New York medical examiner," tweeted one.

"Ghislaine Maxwell is already dead but, should she somehow live long enough, would any of these names surprise you if she implicated them as complicit to, or taking part in, Epstein-arranged heinous acts? Trump Prince Andrew Bill Clinton Alan Dershowitz," wrote another.