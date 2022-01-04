German and Swiss Companies Aided Pakistan's Nuclear Weapons Program: Bombshell Report Reveals

The Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, bombed and threatened German and Swiss companies in the 1980s as they played a major role in helping Pakistan develop nuclear weapon's program, a bombshell report from the Swiss media claims. Pakistan and Iran worked closely during the 1980s to develop nuclear weapons and German and Swiss companies assisted them, the report mentions.

The bombshell story was first broken by Switzerland-based newspaper Neue ZÃ¼rcher Zeitung (NZZ), on Sunday. And interestingly the United States then under the President Jimmy Carter also played a major role in helping Swiss companies, according to the report.

Mossad Threatened Pak Allies

During the 1980s, Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran worked closely together on the construction of nuclear weapons devices. German and Swiss companies were actively involved in assisting the two countries in developing their nuclear program.

However, the secret mission, soon got exposed to Mossad, and months later, at least three facilities linked to the European companies helping Pakistan were bombed. The three facilities were a Cora Engineering Chur employee's house on May 18, 1981, a WÃ¤lischmiller company factory building on May 18, 1981, and the Heinz Mebus engineering office on November 6th, 1981, the report says.

Also, the Mossad sent threatening messages to other firms by phone.

However, the United States also had a role to play in this. According to the report, the then-US president Jimmy Carter's administration also sent diplomatic advances to the Swiss and German companies aiding this project to fight the progression of Pakistan's nuclear program, according to NZZ.

"The suspicion that the Mossad might be behind the attacks and threats soon arose," the report said.

"For Israel, the prospect that Pakistan, for the first time, could become an Islamic state with an atomic bomb posed an existential threat."

Mossad Felt Threatened?

The report comes almost four daces later and two decades after Pakistan tested it first nuclear weapon in 1998. However, ever after that, not too many said anything about the involvement of German and Swiss companies in providing support to Pakistan and Iran.

Following the bombings on these German and Swiss facilities, Organization for the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in South Asia, claimed the responsibility.

However, the entity prior to the explosions was completely unknown to the world but everyone believed in that. However, Organization for the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons never gave an explanation into the bombings and why it would suddenly attack German and Swiss companies.

Moreover, the organization was also never "never heard from" again following the incident, the NZZ report cities. It is possible that Mossad bombed the facilities after it got an intelligence report and felt that Pakistan could become the first Islamic state to possess an atomic bomb which could become an exponential threat.

However, even then there is no proof that Mossad was behind those attacks.