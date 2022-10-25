German Doctor Who Killed Married Lover After Sprinkling Cocaine on His Penis Before Oral Sex, Ordered to Pay Medical Bills

A top German doctor who was jailed for killing his married lover by sprinkling cocaine on his penis before she performed oral sex on him has been ordered to pay the medical bills from the failed attempts to revive her.

Surgeon Dr. Andreas David Niederbichler, 46, was ordered to fork over $13,000 for the treatment of the victim, identified as Yvonne M., who suffered shortness of breath and collapsed after their drug-fueled romp in 2018.

Niederbichler Ordered to Cover Funeral Expenses, Pay Compensation to Yvonne's Family

The surgeon was jailed for nine years in 2019 after a court found him guilty of aggravated rape and bodily harm leading to death over the incident. During his trial, Niederbichler had claimed that Yvonne knew that he had put cocaine on his penis before she performed oral sex.

Before being jailed, Niederbichler had worked as the top plastic surgeon at Ameos hospital in the city of Halberstadt, 60 miles outside Hanover. The court heard that Yvonne had been a patient of his before the pair started an affair.

Niederbichler has also been ordered to pay the woman's funeral costs, as well as compensation to her husband and son, which he refused to pay initially. However, Yvonne's widowed husband and son filed a lawsuit against the surgeon and the higher regional court last year agreed with the family and ordered the doctor to pay for the funeral costs and compensation owing to his perverted sexual fantasies that led to Yvonne's death.

Niederbichler Accused of Secretly Drugging Other Women

Yvonne was not Niederbichler's only victim. The former head physician at the Halberstadt Clinic in Saxony-Anhalt drugged and sexually assaulted three other women between September 2015 and February 2018. According to the investigation, he also secretly put cocaine in their champagne glasses, their lipstick, and their toothpaste.

Three other woman who had sex with the doctor reported feeling light-headed after meeting with him, while one was involved in two car crashes after a date. Another reported passing out and suffering nervous twitches.

The doctor told German newspaper Bild last month that he never used drugs during sex without the knowledge of his partners. "Yes, there were drugs. But I didn't drug any of the women without her knowledge," he said. "I was looking for a special kick and they took part." He described the woman who died as an "experienced" cocaine user.