Geri Halliwell Kisses Embattled Husband Christian Horner as Red Bull Chief Watches His Team Win Bahrain Grand Prix Amid Sexting Scandal

Troubled Red Bull team boss Christian Horner watched Max Verstappen win the Bahrain Grand Prix on an eventful day, during which his former Spice Girl wife Geri Halliwell also passionately kissed him. Horner celebrated his team's one-two finish by hugging Halliwell, who kissed him on the cheek.

This came amid reports that Halliwell has gone into a meltdown after Horner's alleged texts to a female employee were leaked. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz came third at the finish line, just ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton claimed the fifth and seventh spots, respectively, in a disappointing performance for the Mercedes team. Lando Norris of McLaren finished sixth.

Public Show of Solidarity

Halliwell showed solidarity with her husband by sharing a kiss at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, following the turmoil caused by leaked text messages in the world of Formula One.

After the race, Horner told Sky Sports: "We are a very strong team. You don't achieve this kind of result without a united team."

When questioned about leading the team in the upcoming race and having the complete support of the team and owners, he affirmed, "Yes, absolutely. I wouldn't be here otherwise."

Horner seemingly leaned in to kiss his wife in full view of the cameras, a public display that unfolded as the world watched their reaction to the controversy that has shaken the world of Formula One.

Following their kiss, Halliwell appeared to look directly at photographers.

Horner, the head of Red Bull F1, faced allegations linked to hundreds of WhatsApp messages that allegedly were written by him and sent to a female colleague.

Despite an internal investigation into "inappropriate behavior" by Red Bull GmbH, the F1 team's parent company, Horner was permitted to retain his position. The 50-year-old has always refuted the accusations.

The troubled Red Bull F1 leader made his first appearance at the Grand Prix on Saturday morning without his wife Geri Halliwell, who had found out the texts were leaked while flying on a private jet.

However, the couple later walked hand-in-hand in the Paddock before the season opener in Bahrain. Despite appearing red-eyed, Halliwell wore a brave smile as her husband tightly held her hand.

Troubled Time, Troubled Relationship

Earlier this week, Halliwell, 51, and her husband breathed a sigh of relief after Red Bull dismissed allegations of inappropriate behavior against Horner, made by a female employee. However, just a day later, flirtatious WhatsApp messages allegedly exchanged between Horner and the female complainant were leaked to 149 Formula 1 figures.

An insider had previously told the Daily Mail that it would be "mayhem" if Halliwell appeared at Saturday's Grand Prix. However, she did appear and also kissed her husband although nothing seemed to be going right for the couple.

The former Spice Girl, who married the Red Bull team principal in 2015, reportedly went "into meltdown" when she landed in the Gulf state on Thursday via a private jet after discovering that the controversial messages had been widely circulated on social media.

Friends of Halliwell, who reportedly was aware of and supportive of the female employee working for her husband's team, expressed deep concern for her well-being. They told the Daily Mail that the singer appeared "fragile" during their recent encounters some weeks ago.

A source told The Mirror on Friday: "Geri has been locked in crisis talks with her team this week about how to manage all of this.' While Horner is said to have 'played down' the drama to his wife, 'she can't bear the fact it is now all out in the open."

According to the source, Halliwell, who has a seven-year-old son named Monty with Horner, is reportedly "feeling like a fool" in the wake of the leaked messages. "It has really taken its toll on her and she told pals this week she would not be in Bahrain," the source said.

Reports suggest that the singer was adamant not to meet her husband, but Horner's mother has been urging her to publicly support him as a display of solidarity.

In stark contrast, sources indicate that Halliwell's own team is advising her to maintain distance, expressing concerns that her brand and reputation could be negatively affected.

The insider suggested that Halliwell is caught in a dilemma, torn between the contrasting perspectives of her husband's family urging support and her own team advising caution.

According to The Sun, it has been revealed that Halliwell was aware of the female employee at the center of the texting controversy. A source from Red Bull said that Halliwell had even given her approval for the woman to work in Horner's team.