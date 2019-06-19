GeoSpock, the extreme-scale spatial big data integration company, has announced it is building on strong global growth with the opening of two new offices in Singapore and Japan. The offices will provide GeoSpock with a foothold to service clients in both regions, which include the Singapore Land Authority and X-locations, a Japanese-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

GeoSpock's expansion into Asia will see the company further deepen its existing partnerships and identify new opportunities for growth within smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), enterprise, asset and logistics. Singapore will operate as the company's Asian headquarters and support GeoSpock in responding to the rapid growth in demand for robust data infrastructures that can support innovation.

"The world's population is set to grow by 2.2 billion between now and 2050 with 60 per cent of the global population living in Asia. As a result, we anticipate this is where we will see the largest growth in the Internet of Things and its associated sensors," commented Richard Baker, CEO of GeoSpock.

"However, to prepare for an increasingly connected world, organisations need a platform that can uncover insights within data to inform business decisions. As part of our expansion into Asia, we will use our expertise to support geospatial initiatives and the advancement of IoT technologies."

To drive GeoSpock's growth, Sean Kim has been appointed as Vice President of Asia and will be responsible for growing brand advocacy and revenues. Sean Kim is an experienced industry sales leader with nearly 30 years' experience in launching and expanding technology businesses in the Asia-Pacific including companies such as AirTies, Technicolor, ANT and Nagravision.

Sean Kim will be supported by the appointment of John Yam who will lead the Singapore office and Motohiro Watanbe who will manage the office in Japan. To help drive its ambition to become the leader in spatial big data management and analytics in the region, GeoSpock plans to add up to 30 people in commercial, technical and data science roles in Asia over the next two years.

"Across Asia, developments in infrastructure and smart cities are driving the need for access to dynamic contextual data. GeoSpock's technology is at the cutting edge of spatial big data and meets this demand," concluded Sean Kim, VP of Asia. "This role provides me with an exciting opportunity to play a unique role in supporting the company's continued expansion and I expect GeoSpock to contribute hugely to the geospatial market both in Asia and around the world."