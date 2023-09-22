Georgia Woman Arrested for Molesting 14-Year-Old Boy Does it Again Days After Being Bonded Out of Jail

Deputies in Carroll County arrested a woman twice within the span of a week on charges she molested a 14-year-old boy. Investigators said they first uncovered the abuse when the victim's family reported him as missing.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, while the boy ended up returning home on his own, the boy's aunt told deputies that a neighbor, 24-year-old McKenzie Cook, had tried to prey on him in the past.

"We learned that [the boy] had been telling some of the children he goes to school with that he had been staying at McKenzie Cook's house and had actually shown some videos and some photographs of the two of them," said Ashley Hulsey, spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

After investigators searched Cook's phone and reportedly found "inappropriate images," they initially charged Cook on Sept. 8 with child molestation and enticing a child.

"She said, 'Oh my gosh, this will never happen again,'" said Hulsey.

But, when she bonded out of jail, deputies said it did.

Six days later, the boy's family called sheriff's deputies again on Sept. 14 to report him missing again. This time, Carroll deputies said they knew right where to go: Cook's house on Tumlin Creek Road.

They said as they knocked, a deputy looked in the window and discovered Cook "wrapped in a blanket as she was attempting to conceal herself."

The deputy also located the boy inside the house in his underwear.

"When she did finally open the door, the child did come out and was basically in his underwear," Hulsey said. Deputies said in addition to charges of child molestation and enticing a child, in the second instance she was also hit with an obstruction charge.

"She had no problem breaking the law again after she obviously knew that it was wrong," Hulsey said. "And then, chose to do it again." That time around, a Carroll County judge denied Cook's bond, keeping her behind bars until her next day in court.