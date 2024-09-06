Georgia Shooting: Father Colin Gray Admits Buying Gun as Christmas Gift for Suspect Son that He Used in Georgia High School Shooting

Colin Gray, 54, is under investigation after his 14-year-old son, Colt Gray, was accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School near Atlanta, Georgia. The incident resulted in the deaths of two students and two teachers, along with injuries to nine others. Authorities have charged the teenager with murder, and he is being tried as an adult. Colin Gray now faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

Investigators report that Colin Gray admitted to purchasing the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack as a Christmas gift for his son. According to a source close to the investigation, the gun was bought at a local store several months after the family had already been contacted by authorities about threats Colt had allegedly made against the school. Sheriff's reports indicate that despite a previous investigation into threats made by Colt on social media, conflicting evidence prevented an arrest.

On May 21, 2023, Investigator Daniel Miller interviewed the teen and his father after receiving a tip from the FBI regarding a potential school shooting threat posted on Discord, a social media platform popular with video gamers. During this interview, Colt Gray denied having made any threats, and investigators were unable to establish a clear connection to the threatening post. However, the sheriff's report highlighted that Colt had access to firearms at home. Colin Gray told investigators that the guns were not loaded but were accessible. He shared a photo of Colt from a recent hunting trip, showing the boy with blood on his cheeks after shooting his first deer, calling it "the greatest day ever."

Colt's father described him as a frequent hunter who understood the seriousness of handling weapons. He noted that Colt struggled with his parents' separation and often faced bullying at school, suggesting these factors might have influenced his behavior. According to the father's statements to the investigator, Colt was familiar with firearms and had been taught how to use them responsibly.

The shooting at Apalachee High School occurred on a Wednesday morning, leaving two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53, dead. Nine other individuals—eight students and one teacher—were wounded in the attack and taken to local hospitals, where they are expected to recover. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Director, Chris Hosey, confirmed these details at a press briefing.

Colt Gray was apprehended by two school resource officers shortly after the attack and surrendered without further incident. He was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of murder, as well as other related offenses. He is currently being held at a regional youth detention facility, with his first court appearance scheduled for Friday morning.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to the father's admission of buying the rifle despite earlier warnings and concerns. The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand how the tragedy unfolded and to prevent similar incidents in the future.