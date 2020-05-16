Rapper Boosie Badazz faced public ire after he boasted about arranging women to sexually assault his 12-year-old son and his nephews under the garb of "training them right". The Louisiana- based rapper made the outrageous claim during a live session on Instagram.

In Louisiana, it is illegal to engage or seek sexual encounters including oral sex with anyone who is under 17 years old.

Rapper Hired 'Grown Women' to 'Train His Underage Son'

The rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., made the claims during an expletive-filled rant on his Instagram live. In the live session, which left several fans of the rapper shocked and disgusted, Boosie Badazz said: "I'm training these boys right, I'm training these boys right. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them… ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13 they got head. That's how it's supposed to be. Hell yeah I got my f**king son d**k sucked. You f**king right."

"Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown, checked his a** out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. Is she grown? She check me out. I know what the f**k she did to them, she checked me out, that b***h. I'm getting them prepared, man," he stated further boasting that he "trained" his son to "f**k p***y" and "eat p***y all day everyday." he went to add.

Rapper's fans left disgusted after his disclosure

A clip of the nearly 57-second rant of the hip-hop artist has now gone viral on Twitter. It is not for the first time that Boosie posted raunchy social media message related to his son. In a birthday message posted for his son, on his Instagram page in 2017, the rapper wrote: "Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart Popssee u tomorrow got a bag for you n a bad bitch to give u some head u already know how I do it."

Shocked by the latest disclosure, a Twitter user wrote: "This is abuse. he needs his kids taken away. doesn't matter if he thinks its abuse or not. clearly he isn't a thinker."

"Boosie admitting to facilitating the molestation of preteens, by an adult woman, should be enough for his account to be deleted and banned at the very minimum," wrote another.