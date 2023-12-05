Georgia Nursing Assistant Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Patients, Taking Money from Them

A certified nursing assistant at a Georgia health care facility is accused of taking money from them patients she engaged in sexual acts with.

According to an arrest report obtained by WTVC News Channel 9, Jessica Camp was arrested by the LaFayette Police Department, and booked on first and second degree improper conduct by an employee.

Camp Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Patients

Camp worked at the Pruitt Health healthcare facility in LaFayette. WTVC reported that detectives responded to the facility last month to investigate reports that Camp performed oral sex on residents.

One of the staff members told detectives that a quadriplegic patient thought he was in a relationship with Camp and gave her nearly $800 to help with her rent. The patient said it wasn't the first time "Ms. Camp has tricked someone into giving her money," saying she had done so with his roommate as well.

Detectives then talked to the roommate, who described similar circumstances. This patient was a double leg amputee who was on dialysis. He told them Camp had been asking him to give her $750 for a car payment, saying "they were fixing to take her car." The arrest report stated that he gave Camp the money but later saw her getting a ride from someone else.

Both patients did not want to press charges against Camp. Camp was arrested in May over a separate incident and just pleaded guilty in November on drug charges and for biting a corrections officer.

Camp Fired, Pruitt Health Confirms in Statement

Pruitt Health released the following statement in the wake of the accusations against Camp:

"Pruitt Health is deeply concerned and saddened by the allegations involving a former employee at our LaFayette location. The care and safety of our patients is our highest priority. Upon learning of the situation, we self-reported the concerns to police and state officials. The employee was immediately suspended and subsequently terminated."