Georgia Mayor, Wife Arrested on Child Molestation, Cruelty Charges

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) announced on Sunday evening the arrest of 38-year-old Joseph Kelly, and his 44-year-old wife Natalie Kelly.

Joseph Kelly is the current mayor of Climax, Georgia. He has been charged with two counts of child molestation. His wife, Natalie, is charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, as reported by The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

According to the Sheriff's Office release, DCSO had been called Saturday to assist the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. GBI was investigating allegations that Joseph Kelly had sexual contact with multiple minors.

Both Joseph and Natalie Kelly were arrested later that same day by GBI agents and Decatur County Sheriff's Office investigators. They were booked into the Decatur County Jail.

GBI said Joseph Kelly is also employed by the Decatur County School District. According to this Facebook post, Joseph Kelly was a teacher at Bainbridge High School and was also awarded with the "Teacher of the Year" honor. DCSO says at this time, there is no indication that the alleged acts are related to Kelly's employment as Mayor.

Once GB­­­­I's investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.