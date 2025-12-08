Georgia Man Mauled to Death by Three Pitbull-Type Dogs While He was Walking

A man died Saturday after three pit bull-type dogs attacked him while he was walking in Oglethorpe, and authorities are still looking for the dogs involved in the attack.

The victim, identified as Raphael Woolfork, was walking on Chatham Street near Russell Street around 9.20 a.m. on Saturday, when the dogs attacked him, according to the Oglethorpe Police Department.

As reported by 13WMAZ, an unidentified bystander came to Woolfork's aid and drove him to a location where paramedics attempted to treat his injuries. During treatment, Woolfork went into cardiac arrest. He was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Jessica McKellar, who works at a gas station at the corner of Chatham and Russell streets, told 13WMAZ she heard dogs barking about 10 minutes before the attack.

"I heard them barking," McKellar said. "But I didn't see any dogs." McKellar said she saw the aftermath of the attack on security cameras. She described a horrific scene as someone tried to help Woolfork. "When they were trying to put him in the car, and the dogs were like pulling him, like pulling him back," she said.

McKellar said Woolfork was a regular customer at the gas station and would often walk through the area. She said the incident has left her shaken. "It could have been me or my baby," she said.

The Oglethorpe Police Chief, James Breletic, told 13WMAZ that he is actively investigating the case and spoke with a witness Sunday morning. Police say they don't know where the three dogs went after the attack or whether the animals are strays or owned by someone.

Investigators are trying to obtain pictures or cellphone video from witnesses who may have seen the dogs before or after the attack.

The Oglethorpe Police Department is urging residents to exercise caution around stray animals and to avoid approaching them. Authorities say packs of stray dogs can pose significant risks to public safety.

"The City of Oglethorpe extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Woolfork during this incredibly difficult time," the police department said in a statement.

Community members are encouraged to report any sightings of stray animals. Anyone with information about the dogs or video evidence is urged to contact the Oglethorpe Police Department.