Georgia Man Kills Deputy Wife, Brother to Hide Double Life, Secret Children with Other Women

A Newton County man has been found guilty of killing his wife and his brother-in-law to hide his infidelity.

Fulton County Deputy Shakeema Jackson and her brother, Levoy Brown, were shot to death by 30-year-old Jaquavia Jackson inside their Covington home in October 2021.

Jaquavia Told Cops They Were Shot by Intruders

According to the Newton County District Attorney's office, Deputy Jackson's husband, Jaquavia Jackson, claimed on the scene and in an interview with investigators that two men came into the house and killed his wife and her brother.

Prosecutors also pointed out that he called the neighbor who lived across the street to ask if his security cameras were working on the day of the murders. He was told they were not.

Investigators say Shakeema Jackson was sitting on the couch wrapped in a blanket and scrolling through Facebook when her husband shot her several times. They say he then fired another shot into the house to make it look like he shot back at the intruders.

Jacksons Were to Appear in Court for Hearing on Fake DNA Tests He Provided for Paternity Tests

Prosecutors say Jaquavia and Shakeema Jackson had been subpoenaed to appear in court the morning after the murders.

Two women claimed that Jaquavia Jackson had fathered their children. Prosecutors say Jaquavia Jackson sent the women someone else's DNA for the paternity test. The hearing was to address the fake DNA tests. They say Shakeema Jackson would have found out about her husband's infidelity at the hearing.

Jaquavia Jackson was found guilty of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"A daughter and a son were taken from a family in one horrific, premeditated incident. Nothing can ever make up for the tremendous loss of Shakeema and Levoy. But this verdict holds the person responsible that took them from their family," Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley said.

He is currently being held in the Newton County Jail. A date has not been set for his sentencing hearing. Shakeema Jackson left behind a then-17-month-old son. She had only been a sheriff's deputy for one month.