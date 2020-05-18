A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with necrophilia after he was allegedly caught having sex in public with a woman's corpse.

Bibb Country Sheriff's Department received a complaint of two people having sex outside the entrance of a homeless shelter in Macon, Georgia at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 17. When officers arrived at the scene they found that the call was legitimate and two individuals were engaged in sexual intercourse on the front steps of the property.

However, when they broke the couple up and asked the man to get dressed, they discovered that the female was not responding. Emergency services were called at the scene and determined that the woman "had been deceased for some time," the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

Charged With Necrophilia

The cause of death is still being investigated but authorities pointed out that they do not suspect any foul play. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause in due time. The man, identified as 55-year-old Kenny Obyran Whitehead, has been charged with necrophilia and is currently being held without a bond.

Investigators are trying to work out how the deceased woman came up to be outside the homeless shelter and what prompted the suspect to set upon the woman. Also, it is not yet clear whether the man and woman knew each other prior to her death.

Possible Explanations on Social Media

While the cause of death and the mysterious circumstances under which the body was found has spurred a series of comments on social media from users trying to come up with logical explanations behind the bizarre incident on the Facebook post.

Some users pointed out that drugs or alcohol may have been involved. "What if they were intoxicated or on drugs and she passed during and the man didn't know it because of the intoxication," wrote one user, while another commented, "I'm sure drugs and or alcohol played a big part. very disturbing."

While others came up with the explanation that it could have been a couple and the woman died in the middle of sexual act, which can happen, as cited by a user who says she works at a hospital.

"Maybe this is being taken way out of context and this man is being misjudged, wrote a user named Fran Rudnick Cox. "I work in a hospital and actually witnessed a situation where a woman died while have intercourse with her husband. She had an aneurysm while orgasming and died right underneath him. So, it IS possible he didn't realize the woman had passed away."

This could have been a couple and she past away leaving him mentally disturbed. They both could have some sort of mental issue