Georgia High School Student Suspended, Charged After Viral Video Shows Him Attacking Student Wearing a Pride Flag to Win $5 Dare [VIDEO]

A high school student in Valdosta, Georgia, has been suspended and charged with assault after attacking a fellow student wrapped in a rainbow Pride flag in a viral video.

The video, which is being widely circulated on social media, shows a Lowndes High School student, identified as Andrew Hunter, running up to another student sitting at a lunch table with a pride flag wrapped around them.

Hunter is seen grabbing the flag, pulling the student out of their seat, knocking them to the ground and dragging them across the floor as another student tries to intervene.

Another female student who can be seen in the foreground of the video laughing as the rainbow-wrapped teen gets assaulted.Hunter eventually rips the flag away and angrily throws it into a trash can before shoving the student in yellow. The attack was reportedly prompted to satisfy a $5 dare, according to LGBTQ nation.

Hunter Suspended, Charged with Assault

After the video went viral, the school's principal condemned Hunter's actions and said the school was investigating the incident.

"We are aware of a social media video involving two students and a Pride flag," said Rodney Green, Lowndes High School assistant principal. "We take the well-being and safety of our students seriously. Our staff works hard to provide a safe environment where all of our students feel valued.

"As soon as the Lowndes High School administration was aware, the matter was investigated, they ensured that the victim was not hurt and addressed the other student following the appropriate consequence outlined in the Student Code of Conduct." The student was reportedly suspended following the investigation and there's even an online petition with over 5,000 signatures to get him kicked off the school's football team.

The Lowndes County sheriff said on Friday that Hunter had been charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and disruption of a public facility.