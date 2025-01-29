Georgia Health Care Worker Charged with Felony After Filming Herself Dancing Provocatively Over Disabled Patient for TikTok

A Loganville health care worker who went viral on TikTok for twerking over a disabled patient's head is now behind bars.

Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan, 19, was arrested by the Loganville Police Department following

an investigation prompted by a social media post that went viral.

Koiyan is now facing a charge of exploitation of a disabled person in connection to the alleged incident, which was filmed and posted on social media by the young woman, who can be seen on video donning scrubs and a stethoscope.

On January 23, 2025, the Loganville Police Department was made aware of the 'viral' video posted to social media depicting a female dancing in a provocative manner above a disabled person, who was seated in a chair," authorities said in a press release.

"A criminal investigation was initiated, which resulted in the execution this morning of both a search warrant and arrest warrant for the female."

Police say they were tipped off about Koiyan's video after it racked up countless videos on TikTok before being deleted. The video sparked outrage on social media with viewers sharing another video showing Koiyan dancing over a man seated in a bathtub.

Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry told local ABC affiliate WSB that the video with the man in the chair was enough to charge Koiyan.

"When I watched it, disgusted is the only word I know," Lowry said. "He is disabled and then making the video and posting it to social media for your own benefit is the exploitation of that person."Koiyan was being held at the Walton County Jail this week as police weighed whether to also charge her for the second video, per Lowry.

Investigators believe Koiyan is part of an in-home adult day care program, but it's unclear if she is licensed — and whether there are additional victims.