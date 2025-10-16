Georgia Cop Arrested After Sending Himself Explicit Video of Woman He Pulled Over During Traffic Stop

A Macon Code Enforcement officer has been arrested for sending an explicit video from a woman's phone to himself during a traffic stop.

According to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the 34-year-old Code Enforcement Officer Christopher Willcox is accused of sending "an explicit video" to himself from a woman's phone without her consent. The report shines new light on Willcox's arrest that took place back on Sept. 22.

Willcox Took the Woman's Phone and Sent Himself the Explicit Video

The arrest stems from a Sept. 11 traffic stop on Hawkinsville Road. He pulled a woman over while on duty and, according to the sheriff's office, Willcox had the driver's phone to supposedly verify the driver's credentials and vehicle registration.

But when he returned the woman's phone, the press release says the woman realized something was not right. It says she had found a video was sent from her phone to Willcox's phone. The incident report says that he did not have permission to share the video and he broke the law.

Macon-Bibb County confirms that Willcox has since been terminated. The sheriff's office originally did not say what kind of video Willcox was accused of sending, but the incident report confirms that the video was "explicit."

Willcox was arrested on Sept. 22. He was charged with violating his oath as a law enforcement officer, which is a charge filed against law enforcement when they violate the law while on duty.

Willcox Previously Accused of Misconduct, Using Excessive Force

This is not the first time Wilcox has been accused of misconduct. While working for the Fort Valley Police Department, Willcox was "not completely truthful" about an arrest that he made, an investigative report has found.

While the Peace Officer Standards Training Council or (POST) — who oversees the certification of law enforcement officers in Georgia — voted to remove his certification, Willcox appealed. POST would eventually allow Willcox to return to law enforcement.

An investigation back in 2019 found that Willcox had also tased a handcuffed man three times. The report from the Centerville Police Department found that Willcox "overreacted" and the suspect was "no threat to officers."

While Willcox was originally held without bond, a judge granted a bond in his case on Oct. 2. He posted that bond and is now out.