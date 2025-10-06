Georgia 2-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Dogs After Being Left Unattended by Babysitter at Unlicensed Daycare

A two-year-old child was killed in a dog attack while under the care of a babysitter.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officers, Valdosta firefighters and South Georgia Medical Services responded to a house in the 3800 block of Pecan Drive over reports of a dog attack.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Kaimir Jones deceased. According to investigators 48-year-old Stacy Wheeler Cobb, who was babysitting the child, was running an unlicensed daycare at her home.

Cobb was Taking a Nap When the Child Went into the Backyard, Where He was Attacked by Two Rottweilers

VPD says the child's mother had taken him to Cobb's home for her to watch over him. Police believe he was left unattended for more than two hours. Cobb told authorities that she was taking a nap and thought Jones was well.

While Jones was unattended, he was able to get out into the backyard. Once outside, he opened a kennel containing two large Rottweiler dogs. Police say the dogs mauled the child to death.

Cobb was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children. VPD says Jones was the only child at Cobb's house when the incident happened. However, on most days, she reportedly has around 10 children at her home.

Jones' Mother Says the Daycare was 'Highly Recommended'

Jones' mother, Adrianna Jones, has set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the funeral. The fundraiser has already amassed more than $13,600 in donations. In the description of the GoFundMe, Adrianna noted that she's a single mother and had left the child at the daycare while she was at work because it was "highly recommended."

She alleged Cobb was unconscious during the dog attack due to substance abuse. Lowndes County Animal Control officers took custody of the two Rottweilers, as well as a third dog that was at the home. VPD says detectives are continuing to process evidence, and more charges will be forthcoming.

'A Horrible and Tragic Event'

"This is a horrible and tragic event that should have never occurred, but because of negligence on this offender's behalf, a mother has tragically lost a child. I want to express our department's deepest sympathy to the family. No words will ever ease their pain, but our hearts go out to them during this unimaginably difficult time. I also keep our first responders in my prayers, as they continue processing their response to this tragic scene," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.