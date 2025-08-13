Georgetown Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Girlfriend, Best Friend Who Started Dating Her After Their Break-Up

A Georgetown man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole after a juryfound him guilty of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and his best friend in a jealous fit of rage on July 22, 2022.

On Monday, a jury found 45-year-old Ronnie Todd Jr. guilty of shooting and killing his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend Emily Richitelli and his 44-year-old friend John Ashley Altman at the latter's home.

Todd Described as a Jealous Ex Who Tracked Emily's Whereabouts



During Todd's trial, prosecutors argued that he was a disgruntled former boyfriend who didn't like Richitelli seeing other men. They described him tracking her whereabouts, telling his friends he wanted to commit murder and sending threatening text messages to Richitelli a few weeks before she was killed.

As evidence, prosecutors presented Todd's own text messages where he threatened violence, gunshot residue on his car and hands, what they believe is the murder weapon and a witness placing him at the scene. The jury deliberated the case for just about an hour before coming back with their guilty decision.

Todd Warned Richitelli Against Seeing Any of His Friends, Told Her it Would be 'Very Bad for All Involved'

Before the shooting, Todd sent Facebook messages on July 14, 2022, in which he wrote how he knew Richitelli was spending time with one of his friends. He wrote that he wanted to shoot Richitelli "100 percent," according to screenshots read aloud by prosecutor Scott Hixson.

"About to kill one of our family and not going to give a (expletive)," one message stated. "It's one of our friends and I'm killing some people when I get her. No doubt about that."

A few weeks before the shooting, Todd sent threatening text messages to Richitelli because he was upset she didn't want to date him anymore. He expressed anger that she was spending time with someone else, according to court testimony.

Richitelli seeing any of his friends, he wrote, would be "very bad for all involved." "I'm really on the edge of doing something crazy," his text read. "And I don't want to, because it's going to be forever."

"He told them he was going to blow their brains out," Hixson said in his closing argument, referring to Todd messaging Richitelli and Altman.

Altman's Son was Inside the House at the Time of the Shooting, Identified the Shooter as 'Uncle Ron'



Altman Jr., who was 9 years old when his father died, said he was playing a game on his cellphone in the bathroom when he heard his father and Richitelli get shot. Altman Jr. said he hid in the bathroom for several minutes before coming out. After checking on his father, the boy ran to his neighbor's house to call 911.

Altman Jr. testified that before the shooting he heard Richitelli scream then his father yell, "Ron, Ron, Ron!" The boy's father and Todd had been close friends.

Surveillance Footage Showed Todd Loading Weapons into His Truck Shortly Before the Murders

The prosecution also introduced surveillance footage from Todd's property that showed him carrying a rifle and a handgun to his truck around 11 p.m. on the night of the murders.

Todd could be seen leaving in his truck and turning left in the direction of Altman's house around 11:20 p.m. He later returned to the house just a few minutes after the 911 call was placed shortly after midnight.

Todd was sentenced to life in prison for both charges, with the sentences running concurrently. He will not have the possibility of parole.