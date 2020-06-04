As the nationwide protests have been growing in the U.S., many people have seen it as an opportunity to carry out vandalism and robbery. Recently, an NBC producer in Manhattan, filmed men pulling up luxury cars before they appeared to ransack local stores during the fifth night of the protests against the killing of George Floyd.

The NBC producer, Keith Feldman posted a video on Twitter that captured some men getting out of expensive cars, one of which was claimed to be a Rolls Royce, worth $500,000.

Viral Video From Manhattan

The video showed the men getting out of the cars and then smashed the doors of a store in Soho, where outlets have been plundered of designer goods in recent days. In the video, it can be also seen that those men coming out of the store with a handful of products.

It should be mentioned that the looting incident took place at around 8 pm in Manhattan despite a curfew. In the Tweet, Feldman mentioned that "Looters are literally pulling up in nice cars and cleaning out stores in #Soho. What #Curfew?" while another user then retweeted the video stating that, "That's a $500,000 Rolls Royce on the right, incredible".

The video showed two men in a hoodie and wearing face masks, getting out of the luxury SUV car in the front of what appeared to be a Rolls Royce, which had its door open. Those two men then join others who are running into the store, breaking the glass gate. The men then reemerged holding the products before getting back inside the cars. The SUV car is then driven away, while the Rolls Royce driver appears to begin following the SUV.

George Floyd's Death Which Caused the Anger in Many

The 42-year-old George Floyd died after he was chocked by a Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, who pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes on the Memorial Day. This incident triggered the anger against the decades-old issue- racism in the U.S. Floyd's death, captured on citizen video, has sparked days of protests in Minneapolis that quickly spread to cities across the U.S. and now to the U.K. as well as in several parts of Europe, including Paris.

On Tuesday, in New York City, officers arrested at least 40 protesters for breaking an 8 pm curfew, while in Atlanta, tensions flared between police and demonstrators before a 9 pm curfew went into effect as officers launched tear gas into crowds were met with an onslaught of water bottles and fireworks.

However, as per Pentagon, around 1,600 duty troops had been moved to the Washington DC area from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York to assist local authorities in containing the unrest.