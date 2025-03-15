Gene Hackman's Will Revealed: $80 Million Fortune Sparks Family Battle After Shocking Death

Two weeks after legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home, the details of their wills have come to light. The revelation has raised serious legal questions about the fate of Hackman's vast fortune and whether a court battle over the inheritance is looming.

Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner best known for The French Connection and Unforgiven, had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease in his final years. Despite his declining health, he had not updated his will since June 2005. The document named Arakawa, his wife of over 30 years, as the primary beneficiary and successor trustee of his estimated $80 million estate. However, Arakawa passed away just one week before him, leading to uncertainty about the distribution of his wealth.

Legal Uncertainty Over Hackman's Estate

With Arakawa's death occurring first, Hackman's fortune is expected to go to his three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese: Christopher, 65, Leslie, 58, and Elizabeth, 62. However, it is unclear whether they were specifically named in his will, which has not been made public in full.

Reports suggest that Christopher Hackman has already taken legal steps, hiring a high-powered attorney, possibly in preparation for a dispute over the inheritance. If Hackman's will fails to specify the division of assets among his children, the matter may have to be settled in court.

Arakawa's own assets were placed in a trust, which includes provisions for covering her medical debts before any remaining funds are distributed to charities. Her will also contained an unusual clause stating that if she and Hackman died within 90 days of each other, their deaths would be legally considered simultaneous. Since Hackman died after her, this clause prevented him from inheriting any of her assets.

Secrecy Surrounding the Investigation

Attorney Julia Peters has been appointed as the executor of both Hackman and Arakawa's wills. She has also filed legal motions to prevent the public release of certain investigative materials, including autopsy reports, crime scene photographs, and police body-camera footage.

Authorities reported that Hackman, 94, was found deceased in his home on February 26, but evidence suggests he had actually passed away on February 18. His pacemaker's last recorded activity occurred that day, indicating the likely time of death. The official cause was determined to be heart disease, with Alzheimer's listed as a contributing factor.

Arakawa's Shocking Cause of Death

Betsy Arakawa, 65, died under unusual circumstances. Her death was attributed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but deadly disease caused by exposure to rodent droppings. The virus, which leads to severe respiratory failure, is uncommon but can be fatal. It remains unclear how or where she contracted the infection.

Arakawa's body was discovered in a bathroom with visible signs of early mummification, suggesting she had been dead for several days before authorities found her. Given Hackman's advanced Alzheimer's, it is likely he was unaware of her passing and may have continued living in the home without realizing she had died.

Lingering Questions About Hackman's Fortune

The deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa have left many unanswered questions. The fate of Hackman's massive estate remains uncertain, and his children could be heading toward a legal showdown over the inheritance.

With attorney Julia Peters working to keep investigative details private, the full story behind their deaths may take time to unfold. Whether Hackman's will provides clear instructions for the distribution of his wealth or whether his children will need to fight for their shares in court remains to be seen.