Gene Hackman's Wife Betsy Arakawa Researched Covid Symptoms Just Days Before Dying from Hantavirus, Internet Search History Reveals

An investigation by officials in New Mexico revealed that Betsy Arakawa, actor Gene Hackman's wife, made several searches on the internet, including Covid-19 symptoms, and was planning to get medical help for her husband in the days leading up to her death. Arakawa, 65, died in February from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease spread by rodents.

The disease can show symptoms similar to the flu, including headaches, dizziness, and serious breathing difficulties, investigators said. Hackman, 95, died about a week later due to heart disease aggravated by Alzheimer's. Given his Alzheimer's, it's believed the legendary actor may not have even realized that his wife and primary caregiver had died.

Shocking New Revelations

The investigation obtained by TMZ reveals shocking new details about what Arakawa did between February 8 and 12. It is believed that Arakawa died on February 12 from hantavirus, leaving alone her ailing husband.

Arakawa's internet search history, phone records, voicemails, and surveillance footage from stores she visited show that she had been trying to find out if Covid-19 could show symptoms like nosebleeds and dizziness.

The partially mummified bodies of the Academy-winning actor and his wife found in their Santa Fe mansion on February 26, after maintenance workers and security personnel arrived at the property and informed the authorities.

Arakawa also sent an email to her masseur on February 11 saying that Hackman had woken up with symptoms similar to flu or a cold. She also mentioned that his Covid test was negative but said that she would have to postpone her appointment to the next day "out of an abundance of caution."

She made her final online search on the morning of February 12, wherein she looked for a healthcare provider in the Santa Fe area.

Just the Tip of the Iceberg

The report also said that authorities also reviewed the call history of the Hackmans' home phone, reviewed voicemails, and checked security footage from stores Arakawa went to on February 11.

Investigators have plans to release more redacted police body camera footage from inside Hackman's home that show the sheriff's deputies and cops working to ascertain what happened to the couple.

The materials are gradually being made public after a court recently mandated that any photos of the deceased were to be blocked from being made public. Earlier, all photos, videos, and documents related to the couple's death were stopped from being released under a temporary court order.

This came after the Hackman family and estate had appealed that all records remain sealed, citing their constitutional right to privacy.

A report from the New Mexico Department of Health revealed that an environmental inspection of the Hackman property found feces of rodents at several places outside the house. However, the rodent feces were not found inside the main living areas. Investigators also found a live rodent, a dead rodent, and a nest in three separate detached garages.