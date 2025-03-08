Gene Hackman Didn't Realize His Wife Betsy Was Dead Because of Alzheimer's and Lived with Her Body for a Week Before He Also Died

Gene Hackman lived with the decomposing body of his dead wife Betsy Arakawa, who died from a rare rat-borne disease, for almost a week before he himself died of complications from advanced Alzheimer's and cardiovascular disease. Shocking autopsy results on Friday confirmed that Arakawa, 65, died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome on February 11.

Hackman, 95, died roughly a week later, around February 18, before their mummified bodies were found in different rooms of their $3.8 million residence in Santa Fe on February 26. Dr. Heather Jarrell, New Mexico's Chief Medical Investigator, said that both the deaths have been classified as natural, with no indications of any internal or external injuries.

Two Deaths and Shocking Autopsy Results

Their dog, Zinna, which was found lifeless near Arakawa, had been retrieved from a veterinary hospital on February 9 following a medical procedure. Authorities suggested this could explain why it was found inside a kennel.

When asked by reporters, Jarrell said that due to Hackman's severe Alzheimer's, he likely never realized his wife had died.

Arakawa reportedly succumbed to her infection on February 11, with early symptoms resembling the flu.

A CDC source told the Daily Mail that while no signs of rodent presence were found inside the couple's primary residence, rodent droppings and other indications of activity were detected in several outbuildings on the property, including a garage and two casitas.

Hantavirus is most commonly reported during the spring and summer, often linked to exposure to mouse droppings in homes, sheds, or areas with poor ventilation.

Although hantavirus exists worldwide, the majority of cases in the U.S. have been recorded in western states. The virus can lead to a serious and potentially fatal lung infection, with symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, and chest tightness.

Jarrell noted that the mortality rate for the hantavirus strain found in the southwestern U.S. ranges between 38% and 50% and is not spread from person to person.

She also said that determining an exact time of death is unreliable but estimated that Hackman likely died around February 18.

Providing a detailed timeline, officials said that Arakawa picked up their dog, Zinna, from a veterinary hospital on February 9 after it had undergone treatment.

On February 11, she exchanged emails with her massage therapist before visiting a farmers market later in the afternoon. Surveillance footage from CVS show her shortly after she left the market, followed by a stop at a local pet food store.

Both Deaths Were Painful

Surveillance footage captured Arakawa's car entering the gated community at 5:15 p.m. on February 11. Investigators said that multiple emails remained unopened that day, and no further communication was recorded from her account after February 11.

Detectives are still in the process of retrieving her complete cell phone data but confirmed that her last known activity occurred on February 11. Officials also said that Zinna was found dead inside a crate within the home, suggesting she was placed there following her veterinary treatment.

Hackman was found on the floor of a mudroom adjacent to the kitchen, with his sunglasses and cane nearby, leading investigators to believe he may have fallen.

Dr. Jarrell said that Hackman's stomach contained no food, but there were no indications of dehydration. "Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer´s disease. He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that's what resulted in his death," Jarrell said.

Arakawa was found lying on her side in the bathroom, with a space heater positioned near her head.

On Friday, officials confirmed that prescription pills scattered across a countertop were identified as medication used to treat a thyroid condition. Last week, Santa Fe authorities revealed that the last recorded activity on Hackman's pacemaker occurred on February 17.

Officials also said that no traces of carbon monoxide were found in the couple's bodies.

Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth, had previously suggested that they might have succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, a theory that authorities officially dismissed last week.

She told TMZ that the family believed their deaths were caused by inhaling the toxic gas.

Hackman had three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese. He and Arakawa, a classical pianist, had been married for 30 years.

Known for his rugged yet charismatic presence, Hackman was considered as one of the greatest actors of his generation, portraying villains, heroes, and complex antiheroes in a wide range of dramas, comedies, and action films from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s.

He received five Academy Award nominations, winning Best Actor for "The French Connection" in 1972 and Best Supporting Actor for "Unforgiven" twenty years later.